The Real Reason Grimes' Son Doesn't Call Her 'Mom'
It's hard to imagine anyone ever arguing that Grimes is ordinary, and she seems to like it that way. Indeed, the musician is known for being incredibly individualistic in everything she does. That includes her music, her style, what food she eats, and even what she named her child.
As you might remember, Grimes welcomed a son into the world on May 4, 2020 with Tesla entrepreneur and Space-X CEO (and father to more children than you might have imagined) Elon Musk. The parents named the little one X Æ A-Xii. Although it took some work to make the moniker legal, it's not really surprising that Grimes opted for a unique name for her kiddo who she calls X or Little X, per Us Weekly. The star herself has gone from her birth name Claire Boucher to Grimes to simply "c" which, USA Today noted, is a nod to the speed of light.
You might assume that since she's a parent, she's also now known as Mom. But it turns out that's not the case at all. Keep reading to find out why Grimes' son doesn't call her "Mom" and how he refers to her instead.
Grimes' son may understand how she feels about the word 'mother'
Grimes isn't a regular mom. She's a cool mom. Beyond that, she's a mom who isn't really into the word "mother." That's what the star told Vogue while she was getting ready for her appearance at the 2021 Met Gala.
While opening up about parenthood, Grimes noted, "I think having a baby was a big kind of rebirth for me, like artistically." Granted, she also pointed out something else that she's noticed when it comes to her relationship with being a parent, saying, "Being a mother feels weird to say. For some reason, I don't identify with that word." She later added, "I don't even know why I have a distaste for [the word] because I respect ... I just, I don't, I can't identify with it, weirdly."
Either Grimes' son feels the same way about that word or, as his mom thinks might have happened, he's in tune with her feelings. Going on to say that her detachment from the word is "really weird because X, he says 'Claire,' but he doesn't say 'mama,'" she added, "Maybe he can like sense my distaste for the word 'mother.'" While calling her Claire seems to work, perhaps he could also go with Grimetastic-Mommy or C-Mama.