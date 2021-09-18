Rudy Giuliani's Queen Elizabeth Controversy Fully Explained

September 11, 2021 marked the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City, but it seems the tribute given by former NYC Mayor Rudy Giuliani has done its best to overshadow the memorial itself. Giuliani, whose response as the city's leader during and after 9/11 prompted a wave of popularity that seems almost inconceivably counter to his reputation now, was largely lambasted by the public for his in memoriam address, which The New York Times called "a wandering, unfunny but still-comic monologue" which veered far afield from a solemn moment meant to remember and honor 9/11 victims and survivors.

As Insider noted, Giuliani's comportment during his address led to a number of alarming rumors, including that Giuliani delivered his speech while inebriated. (Though Giuliani himself denied he was intoxicated, per the Daily Mail, he did admit to having a sole round of scotch whisky.) But his most bizarre behavior by far, it seems, was a tangent involving an anecdote about Queen Elizabeth II, in which Giuliani stated he had turned down being knighted by the reigning British royal. The reason? According to Giuliani, was that a knighthood would cause him to "lose his citizenship."

But as sites like Snopes.com verified, Giuliani did accept a knighthood from Elizabeth in October 2001 — and the story gets even stranger from there.