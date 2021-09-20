The Real Reason Mandy Moore's Husband Didn't Attend The Emmys
Where was Mandy Moore's husband, Taylor Goldsmith, as she hit the 2021 Emmys red carpet? The "This Is Us" star tied the knot with Goldsmith back in 2018, and fans may know the musician for his role as vocalist and guitarist in the band Dawes.
The two have made a few red carpet appearances together over the years, and actually met one another through Instagram after she made it clear on the social media site that she was a fan of his band. "I took a picture of their album and posted it on Instagram. Somehow, Taylor saw it and sent a note to me," she recalled during an interview with People in October 2017. "We started emailing back and forth, then we went on a date and the rest is history. Thanks Instagram, for helping me meet my fiancé!" What a modern fairytale!
Fast-forward to September 2020 and the happy couple announced the big news that they were expanding their family of two to become three. Moore shared a snap of the two smiling as Goldsmith put his hand on her belly, captioning it, "Baby Boy Goldsmith coming early 2021" with a blue heart emoji.
August "Gus" Harrison arrived the following February, with Moore sharing on Instagram that their love for him "goes beyond anything we could have ever imagined." Awww!
Moore and Goldsmith certainly seem happier than ever, so why didn't they walk the red carpet together at the Emmys? Read on to find out.
Mandy Moore's husband Taylor Goldsmith had a run-in with COVID
Mandy Moore's solo walk down the 2021 Emmys red carpet on September 19 had nothing to do with her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, not wanting to be by side. It turns out the musician had a pretty good reason for not making an appearance.
Dawes revealed on Instagram on September 18 that some members of the band's team had tested positive for COVID-19. The statement claimed they'd had "a few positive tests in the last hour" but "everyone is feeling fine [with] minor symptoms," adding, "We've tried to stay as careful and as podded up as we can but this virus found us anyway." It's not clear if Goldsmith was among those with a positive test.
Dawes also confirmed they'd cancelled their gig scheduled for that night and the "next few," promising to keep fans updated on when they'd return to the stage. It's not clear if Goldsmith initially had plans to head back to Los Angeles to appear at the Emmys with his wife, though it sounds like he may have had to stay put in Massachusetts amid coronavirus quarantine rules.
But there's no doubting Moore looked stunning as ever at the event. The "Candy" hitmaker sported a red Carolina Herrera gown with matching lipstick. The star hinted everything was fine at home as she teased via Instagram Stories that she took her breast pump along for the award show ride, calling it her "MVP accessory" (via People).