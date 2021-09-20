The Real Reason Mandy Moore's Husband Didn't Attend The Emmys

Where was Mandy Moore's husband, Taylor Goldsmith, as she hit the 2021 Emmys red carpet? The "This Is Us" star tied the knot with Goldsmith back in 2018, and fans may know the musician for his role as vocalist and guitarist in the band Dawes.

The two have made a few red carpet appearances together over the years, and actually met one another through Instagram after she made it clear on the social media site that she was a fan of his band. "I took a picture of their album and posted it on Instagram. Somehow, Taylor saw it and sent a note to me," she recalled during an interview with People in October 2017. "We started emailing back and forth, then we went on a date and the rest is history. Thanks Instagram, for helping me meet my fiancé!" What a modern fairytale!

Fast-forward to September 2020 and the happy couple announced the big news that they were expanding their family of two to become three. Moore shared a snap of the two smiling as Goldsmith put his hand on her belly, captioning it, "Baby Boy Goldsmith coming early 2021" with a blue heart emoji.

August "Gus" Harrison arrived the following February, with Moore sharing on Instagram that their love for him "goes beyond anything we could have ever imagined." Awww!

Moore and Goldsmith certainly seem happier than ever, so why didn't they walk the red carpet together at the Emmys? Read on to find out.