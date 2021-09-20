Inside Kerry Washington's Emotional Michael K. Williams Emmy Tribute
Kerry Washington shared an emotional tribute to the late Michael K. Williams on September 19 as she took to the 2021 Emmys stage.
On September 6, Williams was found dead in his apartment, after which his representative confirmed the sad news in a statement. They told The Hollywood Reporter, "It is with deep sorrow that the family announces the passing of Emmy nominated actor Michael Kenneth Williams. They ask for your privacy while grieving this unsurmountable loss."
The cause of Williams' death has not yet officially been confirmed, though The New York Times claimed his passing was being investigated as a potential drug overdose.
Plenty of fans and famous faces have shared tributes to the star on social media, with Washington being one of the star's many peers to speak out publicly with touching tributes after the news was made public. The former "Scandal" star shared a black and white snap of the actor on Twitter alongside the caption, "So heartbroken. @BKBMG thank you for the beauty and joy you brought to the world. Sending love and prayers to your friends, family and everyone who adored you [prayer hands emoji] me included [red heart emoji.] We adore you Sir."
Less than two weeks later, Washington had more to say about the tragic loss while attending one of Hollywood's biggest nights where Williams was nominated.
Kerry Washington welled up presenting Michael K. Williams' category at the Emmys
Kerry Washington became visibly emotional at the 2021 Emmys as she acknowledged her late friend, Michael K. Williams, while presenting the award he was nominated for, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.
"I would like to take a moment to mention one nominee in particular, Michael K. Williams," she said, as the crowd cheered and she welled up. "Michael was — it's crazy to say was — was a brilliantly talented actor and a generous human being who has left us far too soon. Michael, I know you're here because you wouldn't miss this. Your excellence, your artistry will endure. We love you."
Williams missed out on the award as it went to Tobias Menzies for his work playing the late Prince Philip in Netflix's "The Crown." Washington took the award away on his behalf as Menzies was not in attendance, and many Twitter users saw Williams' loss as a snub.
Washington wasn't the only one remembering the late star at the Emmys, though. Courtney B. Vance also spoke about Williams, his "Lovecraft Country" co-star, while speaking to press after winning the award for Guest Actor in a Drama series. "I love him. This is his," Vance said of his award (via Essense). "We were brothers. I died in the series and we said goodbye to each other, so — it's just too painful to really think about. So, I just honor him everywhere and every way I can."
If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).