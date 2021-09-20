Inside Kerry Washington's Emotional Michael K. Williams Emmy Tribute

Kerry Washington shared an emotional tribute to the late Michael K. Williams on September 19 as she took to the 2021 Emmys stage.

On September 6, Williams was found dead in his apartment, after which his representative confirmed the sad news in a statement. They told The Hollywood Reporter, "It is with deep sorrow that the family announces the passing of Emmy nominated actor Michael Kenneth Williams. They ask for your privacy while grieving this unsurmountable loss."

The cause of Williams' death has not yet officially been confirmed, though The New York Times claimed his passing was being investigated as a potential drug overdose.

Plenty of fans and famous faces have shared tributes to the star on social media, with Washington being one of the star's many peers to speak out publicly with touching tributes after the news was made public. The former "Scandal" star shared a black and white snap of the actor on Twitter alongside the caption, "So heartbroken. @BKBMG thank you for the beauty and joy you brought to the world. Sending love and prayers to your friends, family and everyone who adored you [prayer hands emoji] me included [red heart emoji.] We adore you Sir."

Less than two weeks later, Washington had more to say about the tragic loss while attending one of Hollywood's biggest nights where Williams was nominated.