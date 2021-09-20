Emma Corrin's Emmy Look Has Twitter Talking

In case you haven't already heard, Netflix's "The Crown" won big at the 2021 Emmys. The beloved drama took home awards for best drama, best writing, and best directing. As for the actors, Olivia Coleman won for best actress in a drama series for her portrayal of an overworked queen Elizabeth (of course), Josh O'Connor won for his role as Prince Charles, Tobias Menzies, who plays Prince Philip, also won, as did Gillian Anderson for her role as Margaret Thatcher, per The New York Times.

Seemingly the only actor who didn't walk away with an Emmy was the star of the series' fourth season, Emma Corrin, who plays a long-suffering Lady Diana — the actor ultimately lost to Coleman's portrayal of Queen Elizabeth (life imitates art, as they say). No one seemed too concerned with Corrin's loss, though. Instead, people were more interested in talking about their Emmy look than their Emmy snub.

Read on to find out why the internet absolutely lost its mind when Corrin hit the red carpet.