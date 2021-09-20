Emma Corrin's Emmy Look Has Twitter Talking
In case you haven't already heard, Netflix's "The Crown" won big at the 2021 Emmys. The beloved drama took home awards for best drama, best writing, and best directing. As for the actors, Olivia Coleman won for best actress in a drama series for her portrayal of an overworked queen Elizabeth (of course), Josh O'Connor won for his role as Prince Charles, Tobias Menzies, who plays Prince Philip, also won, as did Gillian Anderson for her role as Margaret Thatcher, per The New York Times.
Seemingly the only actor who didn't walk away with an Emmy was the star of the series' fourth season, Emma Corrin, who plays a long-suffering Lady Diana — the actor ultimately lost to Coleman's portrayal of Queen Elizabeth (life imitates art, as they say). No one seemed too concerned with Corrin's loss, though. Instead, people were more interested in talking about their Emmy look than their Emmy snub.
Read on to find out why the internet absolutely lost its mind when Corrin hit the red carpet.
Emma Corrin was serving MAJOR lewks
"The Crown" star Emma Corrin raised some major eyebrows when they arrived at the 2021 Emmy watch party in London decked out in a simple, strapless sand-colored dress, matching fingerless gloves, and what can best be described as a pseudo-swim cap, all courtesy of Miu Miu. The most surprising addition to the outfit was the long, dramatic, claw-like black nails that poked through the gloves, per Vogue.
One fan compared the get up to a photo of a baby in a bonnet, while others saw the whole thing as a totally bizarre red carpet look. "I love Emma Corrin so much but what the flying f**k was that Miu Miu number ........." wrote one confused fan of "The Crown." "Is Emma Corrin planning on going for a swim later?" asked another.
That Corrin would show up in Miu Miu isn't all that surprising; they became the face of the brand back in January, per Wonderland. Rather than sporting the shorts and 60's inspired tops from the campaign, Corrin evidently decided to go with something a little more out there. On Instagram, the actor described the look a puritanical, drawing comparison to the film adaptation of Arthur Miller's classic political allegory "The Crucible." "Crucible realness for EMMYS 2021," they wrote under a photo on Instagram.
So, in true Lady Diana fashion, even if Corrin lost to the queen last night, they won big in the sartorial world anyway.