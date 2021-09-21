The Epic Fight Sherri Shepherd Says Secured Her Job At The View
Sherri Shepherd is no longer on "The View," but she has stories to tell! The former co-host talked with Sunny Hostin on the September 21 podcast episode of "Behind the Table" and no stone was left unturned.
Shepherd revealed that the split-screen fight between Rosie O'Donnell and Elisabeth Hasselbeck — in which they infamously argued about the Iraq War — secured her job on the show. "I think what cemented me coming on was when Rosie O'Donnell got into it with Elisabeth Hasselbeck," she explained. "That fateful day. Because they were trying to decide between Kathy Griffin and me ... They gave Kathy Griffin the Friday and they gave me Thursday, so we each had a day and the [fight] happened on Thursday."
"Right before we went on, it was tension with Rosie and Lizzie," she continued. "We get out there ... and all of a sudden it was tension when Lizzie started talking." "They did a split-screen and I remember trying to like just make it lighter," Shepherd recalled, later adding that it was the fact that she was trying to keep things calm and that she didn't speak to the media about the fight that secured her role.
Sherri Shepherd will never forget the tension on 'The View' set during the fight
"Lizzie was fed up," Shepherd said. "It was very, very personal between these two. It wasn't about the war. Betrayal, loyalty, all of that stuff. During the commercial break, Lizzie was going off. Rosie was saying to me, "I like you Sherri because you get everybody relaxed. I want you on the show.'"
When show creator and fellow co-host Barbara Walters called Shepherd a year after the incident to revisit the permanent co-hosting gig, she couldn't resist. "I ain't got nothing to lose, I'm going through a divorce," Shepherd said. However, the offer was only the tip of the iceberg. "I did not know what I was walking into. Had no clue," she added.