Kayleigh McEnany's Attempt To Shade Biden Backfired Big-Time

Ever since President Joe Biden took office in January, conservatives have seemingly blamed his administration for everything from a baseless election fraud cover-up to running the U.S. into the ground (with given reasons by conservatives often involving bigoted undertones). While these accusations from Republicans often just are par for the course and easily dismissed, a recent one made by former President Donald Trump's former press secretary Kayleigh McEnany seemed to result in a silent retraction on the part of the accuser herself. Not only that, but the claim at hand, which alleged Biden was responsible for a troubling crime-related statistic, was based on data tracked and collected from the Trump administration, rather than Biden's.

So what was the disturbing statistical uptick that McEnany blamed on Biden's cohort? How did she handle retracting it? And how has the public responded to it all? According to a report by Insider, the answers are "a pretty bad one," "not very gracefully," and "just as you'd expect." Read on after the jump to find out all about it.