Kayleigh McEnany's Attempt To Shade Biden Backfired Big-Time
Ever since President Joe Biden took office in January, conservatives have seemingly blamed his administration for everything from a baseless election fraud cover-up to running the U.S. into the ground (with given reasons by conservatives often involving bigoted undertones). While these accusations from Republicans often just are par for the course and easily dismissed, a recent one made by former President Donald Trump's former press secretary Kayleigh McEnany seemed to result in a silent retraction on the part of the accuser herself. Not only that, but the claim at hand, which alleged Biden was responsible for a troubling crime-related statistic, was based on data tracked and collected from the Trump administration, rather than Biden's.
So what was the disturbing statistical uptick that McEnany blamed on Biden's cohort? How did she handle retracting it? And how has the public responded to it all? According to a report by Insider, the answers are "a pretty bad one," "not very gracefully," and "just as you'd expect." Read on after the jump to find out all about it.
Kayleigh McEnany blamed a rising murder rate on Biden .. with data collected during the Trump presidency
Per Insider, a now-deleted tweet from Kayleigh McEnany posted on September 23 used a graphic published by The New York Times which showed a drastic rise in the U.S. homicide rate using data from 2020. In her tweet, McEnany, now a Fox News political commentator, attributed the 30% uptick to the White House administration under President Joe Biden ("The U.S. murder rate under Joe Biden...") — all the while failing to recognize that the statistical data was collected from 2019 to 2020 by the F.B.I., during which Donald Trump, not Biden, served solely as president.
CNN correspondent Brian Stelter was able to screenshot the erroneous tweet before McEnany, who has 1.1 million followers on the platform, deleted it herself. He also noted that despite spreading misinformation to an audience numbering in the exponential millions, she did not (and as of now, has not) do anything to correct the mistake. "[Kayleigh McEnany] deleted this tweet, which showed 2020's spike in the murder rate under her then-boss President Trump," Stelter wrote in his caption of the screenshot. "She falsely blamed Biden. She hasn't posted a correction or apologized to her followers." Others responded by stating they were hardly surprised. "Apologising...carries with it the underlying assumption that someone has done something wrong," one user explained while analyzing McEnany's radio silence. "In this case, McEnany doesn't feel/think/believe she's done anything wrong...just the opposite."