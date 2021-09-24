Sarah Jessica Parker Reacts To 'Unbearable' Death Of Willie Garson

Willie Garson, who is best known for his role as Carrie Bradshaw's friend Stanford Blatch on "Sex and the City," died September 21 — and the world continues to mourn his tragic death. According to his obituary in The New York Times, he died of pancreatic cancer. He was 57. After the news broke, Garson's co-stars shared touching messages to honor late actor on social media ... all expect Sarah Jessica Parker, who said she "wasn't ready yet" (per People).

On September 24, she finally broke her silence, sharing a heartbreaking post via Instagram as a tribute to longtime friend. "It's been unbearable," she began. "Sometimes silence is a statement. Of the gravity. The anguish. The magnitude of the loss of a 30 + year friendship."

The actor continued, "A real friendship that allowed for secrets, adventure, a shared professional family, truth, concerts, road trips, meals, late night phone calls, a mutual devotion to parenthood and all the heartaches and joy that accompany, triumphs, disappointments, fear, rage and years spent on sets (most especially Carrie's apartment) and laughing late into the night as both Stanford and Carrie and Willie and SJ. Willie." Scroll ahead to read the rest of SJP's moving message, including the last thing Garson told her before he died.