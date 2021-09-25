The Truth About Harry And Meghan Meeting With Chelsea Clinton

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle toured New York City ahead of the Global Citizen Live event held on September 25, according to People. The pair took advantage of some of the city's notable destinations, including a tour of the World Trade Center on September 23, where they were photographed at the One World Observatory with Gov. Kathy Hochul, Mayor Bill de Blasio, his wife Chirlane McCray, and their son Dante de Blasio, per People.

The couple also met with the United States' ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield. Harry and Meghan also stopped in Harlem, where they visited a group of 2nd grade students attending ​​PS 123 on West 141st Street, according to CBS New York. Meghan read her kids' book, "The Bench," and told the young crowd, "I wrote this book originally as a poem for my husband when we just had our little boy. I haven't ever read it to any other kids besides our own kids. So I'm really excited now I get to read it to you."

While the couple stopped at the major sights, they also met with Chelsea Clinton. Here's how that visit went.