The Truth About Harry And Meghan Meeting With Chelsea Clinton
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle toured New York City ahead of the Global Citizen Live event held on September 25, according to People. The pair took advantage of some of the city's notable destinations, including a tour of the World Trade Center on September 23, where they were photographed at the One World Observatory with Gov. Kathy Hochul, Mayor Bill de Blasio, his wife Chirlane McCray, and their son Dante de Blasio, per People.
The couple also met with the United States' ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield. Harry and Meghan also stopped in Harlem, where they visited a group of 2nd grade students attending PS 123 on West 141st Street, according to CBS New York. Meghan read her kids' book, "The Bench," and told the young crowd, "I wrote this book originally as a poem for my husband when we just had our little boy. I haven't ever read it to any other kids besides our own kids. So I'm really excited now I get to read it to you."
While the couple stopped at the major sights, they also met with Chelsea Clinton. Here's how that visit went.
Harry and Meghan talk about doing their part after meeting with Chelsea Clinton
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry traveled to New York City, visiting the World Health Organization (WHO), located in the United Nations building, according to the Daily Mail. On September 23, they met with Chelsea Clinton and others to discuss how to get universal access to the COVID-19 vaccine.
On Instagram, the couple shared details about their collaboration with the WHO and added in the caption: "For all of us, the best way we can support health workers is to make sure we do not make their job any harder by spreading this disease further." The couple also released a joint statement about their meeting with Clinton and other public health leaders. "In this room, we had a number of the foremost leaders on public health, pandemic preparedness, scientific progress, and community building," they said, according to the Daily Mail.
"Today's meeting was a much-appreciated opportunity to learn from some of the most-respected experts who are working tirelessly to end this pandemic. Building on ongoing conversations we've had with global leaders over the past 18 months, today further reinforced our commitment to vaccine equity." Harry and Meghan added, "We're so encouraged by the spirit of collaboration we heard throughout our conversation and are eager to do our part."