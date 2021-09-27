When Will Meghan Markle Ever Return To The UK?
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry took New York by storm in late September. Their visit to the Big Apple culminated in their much-anticipated appearance at the Global Citizen Live at the Great Lawn in Central Park. The duo pleaded with pharmaceutical giants and global leaders to consider those who live in countries that do not have ready access to vaccines. "Every single person on this planet has a fundamental right to get this vaccine," Meghan stated (via Harper's Bazaar) while Harry further explained the couple's position: "My wife and I believe that where you're born should not dictate your ability to survive." The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have always been passionate about the causes they represent. Now that they live in the United States, they are just continuing with the charity work that the British royal family is known for.
While the couple has settled across the pond, and Harry has twice visited his home country, it remains to be seen whether Meghan will ever visit the U.K. again. She wed the prince in 2018, and after some reported clashes with royal staff and Prince William, the couple stepped back from their duties in 2020. After settling into their new home, she and Harry then aired the royal family's dirty secrets in the tell-all Oprah Winfrey interview that set tongues wagging. After all the drama, many wonder if she will ever return to her husband's home country. Here's why.
Meghan Markle 'not popular' in the U.K.
Queen Elizabeth II celebrates her Platinum Jubilee in 2022. Members of the British royal family will attend the celebrations to pay homage to the monarch who has reigned for 70 years. This, of course, begs the question — will the American actor return to the U.K. after her exit from the country in 2020? Meghan Markle and Prince Harry quit The Firm and decided to blaze their own trail when they emigrated to the United States. However, their popularity across the pond continues to dive. According to The Mirror, only 26% of U.K citizens approve of Meghan, while 34% have a positive opinion of Harry. Even in the United States, per Express, polls show that both Prince William and Kate Middleton surpass Harry and Meghan in opinion ratings.
Royal author Robert Jobson thinks that Meghan may never return to the U.K. "I'm not sure Meghan will ever come to Britain again," he told Us Weekly before pointing out that she was not popular at the moment. Jobson also cautioned that while "Harry, I'm sure he thinks he'll be there for the [Platinum Jubilee]s," he may not be able to attend. "But you've got to remember that within months, he's going to have a book coming out," the expert added. "It's gonna be quite awkward." If Harry badmouths his grandmother, he may be avoiding his family at all costs. Hopefully, Harry, Meghan, and the royals are able to patch things up before then.