When Will Meghan Markle Ever Return To The UK?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry took New York by storm in late September. Their visit to the Big Apple culminated in their much-anticipated appearance at the Global Citizen Live at the Great Lawn in Central Park. The duo pleaded with pharmaceutical giants and global leaders to consider those who live in countries that do not have ready access to vaccines. "Every single person on this planet has a fundamental right to get this vaccine," Meghan stated (via Harper's Bazaar) while Harry further explained the couple's position: "My wife and I believe that where you're born should not dictate your ability to survive." The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have always been passionate about the causes they represent. Now that they live in the United States, they are just continuing with the charity work that the British royal family is known for.

While the couple has settled across the pond, and Harry has twice visited his home country, it remains to be seen whether Meghan will ever visit the U.K. again. She wed the prince in 2018, and after some reported clashes with royal staff and Prince William, the couple stepped back from their duties in 2020. After settling into their new home, she and Harry then aired the royal family's dirty secrets in the tell-all Oprah Winfrey interview that set tongues wagging. After all the drama, many wonder if she will ever return to her husband's home country. Here's why.