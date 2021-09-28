Did Melania Trump Really Hold Back Tears When Leaving The White House?
Melania Trump's thoughts on her husband Donald Trump's turn in the White House was much discussed during Donald's four years in office. Melania was accused of looking less than thrilled to be by her husband's side at multiple political events and (or so it seemed) barely cracked a smile while out in public both before and after Donald's inauguration.
Back in 2017, Us Weekly alleged that Melania was "miserable" living her life as the First Lady of the United States, with a source claiming Donald's third wife was apparently "unhappy with how her life ended up," suggesting heading to Washington D.C. was always the life Donald wanted, not the one she wanted.
Then, in 2020, CNN claimed Melania wasn't keen on staying in the White House following the furore that stemmed from the November election. A source claimed Melania wasn't interested in contesting the results like her husband and "just [wanted] to go home." Others even speculated Melania was ready for a divorce.
But, prior to that, it seemed like Melania was looking forward to her duties at the start of her husband's only term when her team was forced to deny claims she had no plans to move into the White House. "Mrs. Trump is honoured to serve this country and is taking the role and responsibilities of First Lady very seriously," Melania's senior adviser, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, told CNN.
So, how did Melania really feel about her time as First Lady? Read on for what we know.
Melania Trump was reportedly emotional on her last day in the White House
Despite all the speculation Melania Trump didn't relish her family's time in the White House, it's now being reported that she may have been enjoyed that period of her life than she's let on.
Washington Post journalists Bob Woodward and Robert Costa's book, "Peril," details what supposedly really happened when the Trump family departed the White House, claiming Melania "came down from the residence early." Apparently, when she and Donald entered the room to say bye to their staff, their employees "clapped and some shed tears as the president thanked them for their service and shook their hands." And it sounds like some of those tears may have come from the former First Lady herself...
The book claimed she wore sunglasses, potentially to hide her emotions, but "those who spoke with her and leaned in to bid farewell could see a hint of tears." Melania is also have said to given a heartfelt farewell to former National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien, telling him, "Give my love to Lo-Mari and the two girls."
It's not clear why Melania may have gotten teary, but there's no doubting she'd had a pretty dramatic few months. She could have been tearing up at the thought of leaving their staff more than the idea of her stint as First Lady coming to an end, or maybe she did care a little more about her husband's political career than she let on?