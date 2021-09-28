Did Melania Trump Really Hold Back Tears When Leaving The White House?

Melania Trump's thoughts on her husband Donald Trump's turn in the White House was much discussed during Donald's four years in office. Melania was accused of looking less than thrilled to be by her husband's side at multiple political events and (or so it seemed) barely cracked a smile while out in public both before and after Donald's inauguration.

Back in 2017, Us Weekly alleged that Melania was "miserable" living her life as the First Lady of the United States, with a source claiming Donald's third wife was apparently "unhappy with how her life ended up," suggesting heading to Washington D.C. was always the life Donald wanted, not the one she wanted.

Then, in 2020, CNN claimed Melania wasn't keen on staying in the White House following the furore that stemmed from the November election. A source claimed Melania wasn't interested in contesting the results like her husband and "just [wanted] to go home." Others even speculated Melania was ready for a divorce.

But, prior to that, it seemed like Melania was looking forward to her duties at the start of her husband's only term when her team was forced to deny claims she had no plans to move into the White House. "Mrs. Trump is honoured to serve this country and is taking the role and responsibilities of First Lady very seriously," Melania's senior adviser, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, told CNN.

So, how did Melania really feel about her time as First Lady? Read on for what we know.