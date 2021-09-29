The Reason Piers Morgan Just Blasted Daniel Craig

During the September 28 premiere of the latest James Bond film, "No Time to Die," it seems television personality Piers Morgan did his best to make the most of his night. As Insider reported the next day, Morgan, who by all appearances took a scheduled break from his intensive, one-sided campaign against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, took photos of himself in front of London's Burlington Arcade, the site of the film's debut, and made the standard James Bond joke you, dear reader, already probably expected.

But knowing the former "Good Morning Britain" host, the premiere of a movie Morgan had no involvement in wouldn't truly be a Morgan-centric affair without at least one negative tweet about a high-profile public figure attached to the film. This time, Morgan's target of ire was none other than Daniel Craig, who took up the mantle of the infamous Bond role in 2006 and has played the spy on screen for 15 years. So what did Morgan have to say about Craig? And does it have any actual bearing on anything, anything at all? Keep reading to find out.