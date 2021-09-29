The Reason Piers Morgan Just Blasted Daniel Craig
During the September 28 premiere of the latest James Bond film, "No Time to Die," it seems television personality Piers Morgan did his best to make the most of his night. As Insider reported the next day, Morgan, who by all appearances took a scheduled break from his intensive, one-sided campaign against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, took photos of himself in front of London's Burlington Arcade, the site of the film's debut, and made the standard James Bond joke you, dear reader, already probably expected.
But knowing the former "Good Morning Britain" host, the premiere of a movie Morgan had no involvement in wouldn't truly be a Morgan-centric affair without at least one negative tweet about a high-profile public figure attached to the film. This time, Morgan's target of ire was none other than Daniel Craig, who took up the mantle of the infamous Bond role in 2006 and has played the spy on screen for 15 years. So what did Morgan have to say about Craig? And does it have any actual bearing on anything, anything at all? Keep reading to find out.
Piers Morgan called Daniel Craig's pink blazer 'garish'
The impetus for Piers Morgan's criticism of Daniel Craig was sartorial in nature, and focused on a pink velvet blazer Craig wore during his latest film's premiere. Morgan expressed his disdain for the fashion choice in a tweet presumably sent following the event, featuring a photo of Craig's outfit (pictured above). "O dear O (7) dear," Morgan wrote in his caption, seemingly attempting to make a James Bond pun a la Internet visual cues. "James Bond would never wear a garish pink suede dinner jacket."
Morgan's fixation on the color choice of Craig's jacket — pink — seems to jibe with a similar insult Morgan threw his way in 2018, when Morgan posted on social media that Craig was an "#emasculatedBond" in response to a picture of Craig carrying his then-infant daughter in a papoose. In this regard, Craig is hardly the first person or entity Morgan has used to project onto his outdated views of masculinity.
In 2019, The Independent wrote extensively about Morgan's underlying affinity with men's rights activists after he expressed his outrage over a Gillette razor ad, which incorporated the #MeToo movement. In March, Morgan expressed similar sentiments over the gender neutral rebranding of the children's toy, Potato Head. At the time, TV personality Susanna Reid put forward the idea his fury over a hollow potato-shaped piece of plastic and its relation to orthodox binary gender expression could be a sign of Morgan's "fragile masculinity."