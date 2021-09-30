Who Was The Woman Who Convinced Linda Tripp To Turn On Monica Lewinsky?

As Ryan Murphy's current third season of "American Crime Story" (subtitled "Impeachment") continues to examine the cultural forces that brewed into a perfect admixture for former President Bill Clinton's impeachment trial, the show has fomented a retrospective on the key figures involved, many of them women who were maligned or vilified by the media and public at large. As many may recall, the Clinton impeachment trial — which was intrinsically connected to his affair with Monica Lewinsky, then a young 20-something ex-White House intern, who's now a producer on the show — was generally acknowledged to be spurred by longtime bureaucrat Linda Tripp, who recorded her conversations with Lewinsky, her close friend and junior by more than two decades.

But, as the most recent episode of "Impeachment" illustrated, Tripp's decision to hand over the audio tapes did not come out of nowhere. It also germinated the idea that Tripp's impetus for giving the tapes to attorney Kenneth Starr (and even recording her phone calls with Lewinsky in the first place) was done in a bid to gain international fame by way of authoring a tell-all. And as "Impeachment" reminded audiences, none of it would have happened without the cajoling of literary book agent and conservative Clinton critic Lucianne Goldberg. So what were Goldberg's motivations for doing so? According to the actor who plays her in "Impeachment," it had everything to do with a sense moral propriety — even if it harmed others in the process.