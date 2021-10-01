Brielle Biermann Has Something To Say About The RHOA Cast Changes

The "Real Housewives of Atlanta" is gearing up for its 14th season, but not without a big cast shakeup. The Bravo series, which first began in 2008, is saying goodbye to two housewives: Porsha Williams and Cynthia Bailey, with both stars taking to social media to announce the news to fans.

"This was a difficult decision to not only make, but also come to terms with," Porsha wrote in an Instagram post, thanking the network and promoting her upcoming memoir, "The Pursuit of Porsha." "It's one I have put a lot of thought into and because of that, I know it's the right one." Cynthia announced her departure a few days prior, writing on Instagram, "After much thought and consideration, I have made the very difficult and heartfelt decision not to return for the next season of Real Housewives of Atlanta," adding, "It's time to move on to my next chapter, and I look forward to sharing it with all of you."

Page Six reports that both Porsha and Cynthia have future TV appearances already in the works, with Porsha starring in a three-part special on her activism and Cynthia joining the "Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip." But one member of the "RHOA" past is not happy with the cast shake-up, and she's taking her grievances to Twitter.