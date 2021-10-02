Rudy Giuliani Just Made A Big Admission About Donald Trump

Former President Donald Trump has his sights set on restoring his access to Twitter via a lawsuit filed by his legal team, per The Washington Post. But it appears his focus might be better spent on another judicial matter entirely: the testimony of his former de facto grand functionary and lackey, Rudy Giuliani.

As outlets like Insider reported on October 2, the contents of a deposition Giuliani gave in August contained testimony that indicated Trump's campaign to overturn the election results was based on hardly anything at all. The deposition came in relation to a lawsuit brought against him by Dominion Voting Systems.

The suit brought by Dominion, a voting machine manufacturer Giuliani alleged had been instrumental in the supposed November 2020 election fraud conspiracy, is one of two lawsuits filed against Giuliani by manufacturers. They total in the multi-billions combined. Based on Giuliani's testimony, things might not fare well for the beleaguered, disgraced attorney on any front.