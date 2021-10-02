Rudy Giuliani Just Made A Big Admission About Donald Trump
Former President Donald Trump has his sights set on restoring his access to Twitter via a lawsuit filed by his legal team, per The Washington Post. But it appears his focus might be better spent on another judicial matter entirely: the testimony of his former de facto grand functionary and lackey, Rudy Giuliani.
As outlets like Insider reported on October 2, the contents of a deposition Giuliani gave in August contained testimony that indicated Trump's campaign to overturn the election results was based on hardly anything at all. The deposition came in relation to a lawsuit brought against him by Dominion Voting Systems.
The suit brought by Dominion, a voting machine manufacturer Giuliani alleged had been instrumental in the supposed November 2020 election fraud conspiracy, is one of two lawsuits filed against Giuliani by manufacturers. They total in the multi-billions combined. Based on Giuliani's testimony, things might not fare well for the beleaguered, disgraced attorney on any front.
Rudy Giuliani testified that Donald Trump's voter fraud claims were based on little to nothing
Per MSNBC, Rudy Giuliani testified during a deposition for the Dominion Voting Systems lawsuit in August that the so-called "evidence" on which former President Donald Trump based the claims he virulently supported and touted were in large part taken from social media — namely, Facebook posts — and were not corroborated in any fashion via fact-checking or interviewing sources. During the deposition, Giuliani remained evasive, stating that "those social media posts get all one to me," via Insider.
As the outlet noted, Giuliani had previously cited the Facebook page of Dominion employee Eric Coomer, whom he had claimed played a pivotal role in an alleged fraud scheme. But when asked specifically about anything else aside from nameless posts he could offer up as evidentiary support, Giuliani stated, "Right now, I can't recall anything else that I laid eyes on."
Per Insider, the supposed link between the employee and the fraud allegations was first floated by conservative podcaster Joe Oltmann, who claimed to have gone undercover on an "Antifa conference call," as Insider put it, where a person known as "Eric from Dominion" bragged about his part in election interference. (There is no evidence Oltmann's account occurred.) During the deposition, Giuliani stated this was a major basis for the resulting election fraud claims but later said, "It's not my job in a fast-moving case to go out and investigate every piece of evidence that's given to me."