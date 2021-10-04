Hayden Panettiere Reveals Her New Look After Reuniting With Her Ex Brian Hickerson
Hayden Panettiere has returned to Instagram to reveal her stunning new look. The actor has been a little MIA since her last big role, with her personal life making more headlines than her career. The star's last major TV role was in the country music drama "Nashville" as the new It Girl on the block, Juliette Barnes, a rival to Connie Britton's country music legend, Rayna James. The show ended in 2018, though Panettiere's name has repeatedly popped up in gossip columns for her dating life.
In July, Panettiere hit the headlines for a reunion with her former boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, after previously being spotted with Jeff Beacher. The exact status of their relationship remains unclear, though Panettiere and Hickerson were spotted together shortly after he became a free man following a jail sentence. Hickerson turned himself in after being charged with domestic violence and assault against Panettiere (via E! News).
Hickerson shared details of their night out together with E! News, confirming they went to a restaurant, but he claimed they were "not back together but are working on a friendship." He added, "We have a long history together, and the first step in my recovery as an abuser is making amends. That's exactly what Hayden has been gracious enough to allow me to do."
Well, Panettiere has since returned to Instagram for the first time since being spotted back with her ex, showing off a new look after a pamper session. Keep scrolling to take a look.
Hayden Panettiere's first Instagram post since being seen with Brian Hickerson
Hayden Panettiere looked gorgeous as she posted a snap to her Instagram grid on October 2, marking her first since her public reunion with Brian Hickerson.
The star shared a stunning selfie outside Pink Cheeks Salon in Sherman Oaks, California, as she flashed a slight smile. The former "Heroes" star showed off her blonde locks and seemingly new wispy bangs as she put her left hand up towards the sign while rocking a dark green sweatshirt.
"My go to place since I was a teenager! Cindy's the owner and my go to girl!" the star wrote in the caption. "Her girls and Cindy herself always make me feel fresh, new and beautiful every time I see them! They're my secret weapon." She added the hashtags "#PinkCheeks" and "#Cindy," encouraging her followers to "check out what they have to offer." She didn't reveal exactly what she'd had done, though her glowing skin, makeup, and hair were all on point as she revealed her post-salon new look.
The post marked the first time Panettiere had shared a snap to her Instagram grid since she encouraged her fans to tune in to the Disney+ nature documentary series, "Secrets of the Whales," on April 19, when she told fans it "made [her] fall in love with whales all over again!" The star has been a long-time advocate for whales.
We sure love seeing Hayden Panettiere back on Instagram, especially looking so happy!
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.