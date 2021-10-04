Hayden Panettiere Reveals Her New Look After Reuniting With Her Ex Brian Hickerson

Hayden Panettiere has returned to Instagram to reveal her stunning new look. The actor has been a little MIA since her last big role, with her personal life making more headlines than her career. The star's last major TV role was in the country music drama "Nashville" as the new It Girl on the block, Juliette Barnes, a rival to Connie Britton's country music legend, Rayna James. The show ended in 2018, though Panettiere's name has repeatedly popped up in gossip columns for her dating life.

In July, Panettiere hit the headlines for a reunion with her former boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, after previously being spotted with Jeff Beacher. The exact status of their relationship remains unclear, though Panettiere and Hickerson were spotted together shortly after he became a free man following a jail sentence. Hickerson turned himself in after being charged with domestic violence and assault against Panettiere (via E! News).

Hickerson shared details of their night out together with E! News, confirming they went to a restaurant, but he claimed they were "not back together but are working on a friendship." He added, "We have a long history together, and the first step in my recovery as an abuser is making amends. That's exactly what Hayden has been gracious enough to allow me to do."

Well, Panettiere has since returned to Instagram for the first time since being spotted back with her ex, showing off a new look after a pamper session. Keep scrolling to take a look.