Ron DeSantis' Wife Reveals Serious Health Diagnosis

Governor Ron DeSantis stated that his wife, former television host Casey DeSantis, had been diagnosed with breast cancer. "I am saddened to report that Florida's esteemed First Lady and my beloved wife has been diagnosed with breast cancer," read DeSantis' statement, per the Orlando Sentinel. "As the mother of three young children, Casey is the centerpiece of our family and has made an impact on the lives of countless Floridians through her initiatives as First Lady," he continued, referring to her work on initiatives aimed at children about substance use disorder. "As she faces the most difficult test of her life, she will have not only have my unwavering support but the support of our entire family, as well as the prayers and well wishes from Floridians across our state," he concluded. As of this report, there are no further details as to her prognosis or treatment.

While many across political lines might be heartbroken over the Florida governor's announcement, others within the political sphere could be wondering whether or not this will have an impact on DeSantis' current gubernatorial term, or even any possible future plans on running in 2024. So far, DeSantis himself has kept it under wraps. It also remains to be seen whether or not Donald Trump, who in late September said that DeSantis would be more likely to "drop out" rather than face him in an election, will express support for the governor.