Ron DeSantis' Wife Reveals Serious Health Diagnosis
In the months since Donald Trump's (begrudging) departure from the White House, Republican voters have continued to surprise the public at large with a litany of polling results suggesting that the twice-impeached president might not actually be their top contender for the 2024 election. Indeed, the past eight months have continued to espouse the popularity of Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who has consistently polled as a top choice for the GOP — at least to the data gathered at PAC conferences and summits, that is. But now, as the question to whether or not Trump will officially launch a campaign for 2024 less than a year into President Joe Biden's first term remains to be answered, it appears that a setback of a much more personal nature could put DeSantis' possible plans on hold — and for reasons that have nothing to do with politics at all.
As the Daily Mail reported on October 4, DeSantis released a public statement with regards to his wife, Casey DeSantis, about a recent, serious diagnosis. So what did DeSantis have to say? And what effect could it not only have on the DeSantis family but on the political sphere at large? Here's what we know.
Ron DeSantis' wife, Casey DeSantis, has been diagnosed with breast cancer
Governor Ron DeSantis stated that his wife, former television host Casey DeSantis, had been diagnosed with breast cancer. "I am saddened to report that Florida's esteemed First Lady and my beloved wife has been diagnosed with breast cancer," read DeSantis' statement, per the Orlando Sentinel. "As the mother of three young children, Casey is the centerpiece of our family and has made an impact on the lives of countless Floridians through her initiatives as First Lady," he continued, referring to her work on initiatives aimed at children about substance use disorder. "As she faces the most difficult test of her life, she will have not only have my unwavering support but the support of our entire family, as well as the prayers and well wishes from Floridians across our state," he concluded. As of this report, there are no further details as to her prognosis or treatment.
While many across political lines might be heartbroken over the Florida governor's announcement, others within the political sphere could be wondering whether or not this will have an impact on DeSantis' current gubernatorial term, or even any possible future plans on running in 2024. So far, DeSantis himself has kept it under wraps. It also remains to be seen whether or not Donald Trump, who in late September said that DeSantis would be more likely to "drop out" rather than face him in an election, will express support for the governor.