Which Network Just Banned Katie Couric?
Katie Couric's name has been firmly in the headlines for the release of her shocking tell-all book, "Going There." Couric has earned quite the name for herself over the years as one of the most respected and beloved journalists in the game, but she made waves for some pretty eyebrow raising confessions. Excerpts of "Going There" leaked online before its release on October 26, and it's safe to say people have had a lot to say.
Couric didn't hold much back in the memoir, making the surprising claims she wasn't particularly nice to Ashleigh Banfield when she was up and coming in the industry after Couric "heard her father was telling anyone who'd listen that she was going to replace [her]." Banfield then admitted to New York Post she was "gobsmacked" by the admission.
Other bombshells included Couric accusing Prince Harry of smelling like alcohol and cigarettes, calling out Deborah Norville, and admitting she "loved... getting under [Diane Sawyer's] skin" amid their on-screen rivalry.
The book went so far that a senior news producer told New York Post that "nobody can understand why" Couric wrote it as many believe "she's ruining her legacy." They added, "From the excerpts I've seen, she's taking down women," noting she's "so rough on other women for being ambitious like she was, it's unforgivable."
But it seems like the scathing nature of her book has now caused more problems for the star as she prepares to hop on the promo trail...
Katie Couric's book drama
Sorry Katie Couric, but there'll be no book talk on CBS. According to Page Six, the network reportedly slapped a banned on Couric when it comes to discussing her tell-all, "Going There," on the network after executives read some of the not so nice things she'd written.
As fans will remember, Couric's relationship with CBS goes back years due to her hosting "CBS Evening News" from 2006 until 2011. That stint didn't go unmentioned in her book, as the star recalled a conversation she had with former CBS boss Les Moonves when he asked if she'd leave "CBS Evening News" amid fledgling ratings and move to "CBS This Morning."
"I had come here to accomplish something, and if it didn't work, it didn't work. I'd rather leave the network than retreat to the morning show, which at the time was a cheap imitation of the other two," Couric scathingly recalled in the book, also calling out Moonves for having "bad breath."
A source claimed Couric was initially being eyed for a "CBS This Morning" slot so she could promote the memoir in an interview with Gayle King, though it sounds like that won't be happening at all. An insider told the outlet, "The segment was never [officially] booked, it was only in discussion." CBS didn't confirm the story, nor did a rep for Couric.
Whether or not Couric is already regretting being so candid in her book remains to be seen.