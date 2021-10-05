Which Network Just Banned Katie Couric?

Katie Couric's name has been firmly in the headlines for the release of her shocking tell-all book, "Going There." Couric has earned quite the name for herself over the years as one of the most respected and beloved journalists in the game, but she made waves for some pretty eyebrow raising confessions. Excerpts of "Going There" leaked online before its release on October 26, and it's safe to say people have had a lot to say.

Couric didn't hold much back in the memoir, making the surprising claims she wasn't particularly nice to Ashleigh Banfield when she was up and coming in the industry after Couric "heard her father was telling anyone who'd listen that she was going to replace [her]." Banfield then admitted to New York Post she was "gobsmacked" by the admission.

Other bombshells included Couric accusing Prince Harry of smelling like alcohol and cigarettes, calling out Deborah Norville, and admitting she "loved... getting under [Diane Sawyer's] skin" amid their on-screen rivalry.

The book went so far that a senior news producer told New York Post that "nobody can understand why" Couric wrote it as many believe "she's ruining her legacy." They added, "From the excerpts I've seen, she's taking down women," noting she's "so rough on other women for being ambitious like she was, it's unforgivable."

But it seems like the scathing nature of her book has now caused more problems for the star as she prepares to hop on the promo trail...