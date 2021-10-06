Did Kelly Clarkson Change Lyrics To A Hit Song To Take A Swipe At Her Ex-Husband?

Kelly Clarkson may have taken a dig at her ex-husband on her popular daytime talk show, amid the star's divorce.

Clarkson first filed for divorce from Brandon Blackstock back in the summer of 2020. The couple ended their marriage after seven years, and they are co-parents to children River and Remington. Clarkson's divorce got particularly messy with Blackstock choosing to leave his role as the artist's agent and live in Clarkson's Montana ranch. According to Us Weekly, Blackstock is required by the courts to keep up with the property's $81,000-a-month bill to remain a resident at the ranch that Clarkson was hoping to sell.

Clarkson and Blackstock's divorce is expected to be finalized by 2022, nearly two years after filing, per TMZ. But the artist seems to still be taking jabs at her ex-husband, including changing the lyrics to a Billie Eilish song during her "Kellyoke"' segment on her popular daytime talk show. Here's what Clarkson said (or, rather, sang) that has fans thinking things got personal.