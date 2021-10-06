Did Kelly Clarkson Change Lyrics To A Hit Song To Take A Swipe At Her Ex-Husband?
Kelly Clarkson may have taken a dig at her ex-husband on her popular daytime talk show, amid the star's divorce.
Clarkson first filed for divorce from Brandon Blackstock back in the summer of 2020. The couple ended their marriage after seven years, and they are co-parents to children River and Remington. Clarkson's divorce got particularly messy with Blackstock choosing to leave his role as the artist's agent and live in Clarkson's Montana ranch. According to Us Weekly, Blackstock is required by the courts to keep up with the property's $81,000-a-month bill to remain a resident at the ranch that Clarkson was hoping to sell.
Clarkson and Blackstock's divorce is expected to be finalized by 2022, nearly two years after filing, per TMZ. But the artist seems to still be taking jabs at her ex-husband, including changing the lyrics to a Billie Eilish song during her "Kellyoke"' segment on her popular daytime talk show. Here's what Clarkson said (or, rather, sang) that has fans thinking things got personal.
Kelly Clarkson wants to be "open" about her divorce
On her daytime talk show "The Kelly Clarkson Show," Grammy-winning artist Kelly Clarkson hit the stage yet again in a segment she calls "Kellyoke." During the popular segment, Clarkson shows off her vocal skills, covering songs by artists ranging from Aerosmith to Whitney Houston.
In a September episode of the show, fans noticed Clarkson opted to change the lyrics to Billie Eilish's "Happier Than Ever" and got a bit personal with the relationship single. "I get it, you hate this city," sang Clarkson (via YouTube), instead of original lyrics "I don't relate to you / I don't relate to you, no / 'Cause I'd never treat me this s**tty/ You made me hate this city," by Eilish. The lyric change was notable to fans who've followed Clarkson's divorce battle with Brandon Blackstock, who moved to Montana, away from his entertainment industry past. Clarkson continued her rendition of "Happier Than Ever," belting out, "You ruined everything good / Always said you were misunderstood / Made all my moments your own / Just f***ing leave me alone."
The "Because of You" singer previously opened up about her divorce on "Today," admitting she didn't "expect" the outcome of her marriage. "You see yourself growing old with someone and then life has a different path, and it's so hard on everyone," Clarkson said. "I try to be open and share because we all go through things so we can help each other not feel alone."