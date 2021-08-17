Expert Reveals How Kelly Clarkson Is Winning Her Divorce

On August 12, a judge officially ruled to uphold Kelly Clarkson's prenup, a big win for "The Voice" coach. Her estranged husband, Brandon Blackstock, has been fighting the prenup, demanding it be thrown out in the divorce. The court found the prenuptial agreement valid, covering everything from Clarkson and Blackstock's child support to how they will split up their homes. Blackstock left the entertainment business to be a rancher full-time, but he wanted Clarkson to pay for the significant monthly expenses for their Montana ranch.

Just a few days earlier, TMZ reported on August 9 that Clarkson's estranged husband Blackstock would be responsible for the payments on the former couple's Montana ranch. According to TMZ, the court declared that "ranch expenses run around $81,000 a month — from taxes to the mortgage and insurance, etc. — and ordered that Brandon will carry that burden."

A divorce expert talked to Nicki Swift exclusively about how Clarkson is winning her divorce. Keep reading to find out more.