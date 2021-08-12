Kelly Clarkson Celebrates Long-Awaited Prenup News Amid Divorce

Divorce is never an easy thing to go through — and Kelly Clarkson knows this sentiment all too well.

According to Us Weekly, the "American Idol" winner first started dating her now-estranged husband, talent manager Brandon Blackstock, in 2011. Apparently, the two were pretty smitten with one another, because they were engaged by 2012 and married less than a year after that. By 2014, the couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named River, and their second child, a son named Remington, completed their family in 2016. (Blackstock also has two other children from his previous marriage.)

It seemed to be nothing but smooth sailing between Clarkson and Blackstock — that is, until it wasn't. Clarkson surprised fans when she filed for divorce in 2020, though things may have been going south for a while. "They clashed on so many levels, and being in quarantine together heightened their problems to the point of no return," a source explained to Us Weekly about the couple's separation.

Since Clarkson filed for divorce, things haven't exactly gone smoothly between the two. Though the couple had a prenup in place, Blackstock contested it and also requested income that Clarkson made during their marriage, via TMZ. Amid all the drama, there's finally been a breakthrough in Clarkson's divorce, and it's definitely one worthy of celebration. Keep reading to learn more about Clarkson's big prenup win!