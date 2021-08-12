Kelly Clarkson Celebrates Long-Awaited Prenup News Amid Divorce
Divorce is never an easy thing to go through — and Kelly Clarkson knows this sentiment all too well.
According to Us Weekly, the "American Idol" winner first started dating her now-estranged husband, talent manager Brandon Blackstock, in 2011. Apparently, the two were pretty smitten with one another, because they were engaged by 2012 and married less than a year after that. By 2014, the couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named River, and their second child, a son named Remington, completed their family in 2016. (Blackstock also has two other children from his previous marriage.)
It seemed to be nothing but smooth sailing between Clarkson and Blackstock — that is, until it wasn't. Clarkson surprised fans when she filed for divorce in 2020, though things may have been going south for a while. "They clashed on so many levels, and being in quarantine together heightened their problems to the point of no return," a source explained to Us Weekly about the couple's separation.
Since Clarkson filed for divorce, things haven't exactly gone smoothly between the two. Though the couple had a prenup in place, Blackstock contested it and also requested income that Clarkson made during their marriage, via TMZ. Amid all the drama, there's finally been a breakthrough in Clarkson's divorce, and it's definitely one worthy of celebration. Keep reading to learn more about Clarkson's big prenup win!
Kelly Clarkson's divorce just got a little less messy
More than a year after filing for divorce, Kelly Clarkson has received some good news: her prenup is being upheld!
When Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock married in 2013, a prenup was firmly set in place, per TMZ. In the midst of their divorce, however, Blackstock contested the prenup, also requesting that the couple would split properties, meaning that he could continue living in the Montana ranch that Clarkson owns (via TMZ). But on August 12, 2021, a judge officially ruled in favor of upholding the prenup, signaling a huge win for Clarkson amid the contentious divorce.
Not only did Clarkson receive good news, but TMZ reports that she was on the set of "The Voice" when she got the email, leading to an impromptu celebration. Apparently, fellow judges on the show, including Ariana Grande, joined Clarkson in celebration when she got news of her prenup win.
According to Us Weekly, the news especially comes as a relief to Clarkson who will regain control of the Montana ranch. Clarkson described the ranch as a "financial burden" and expressed wishes to sell it. Now that her prenup is firmly being upheld, Clarkson can do whatever she pleases with her property and her money!