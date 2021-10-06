Did Jake Tapper Really Go On A Date With Monica Lewinsky?

Since its September 7 premiere, Ryan Murphy's "Impeachment: American Crime Story" has become a discursive point on the ways political forces and cultural forces contributed to how the public responded to is what known as the Clinton-Lewinsky affair.

With the hindsight of 2021, the thematic mission of "Impeachment" has played out as a dissection of how patriarchy, power differentials, and the concept of consent shaped the narratives about the key figures involved, many of them women. For central players like Monica Lewinsky and Linda Tripp, the after-effects were long-lasting to a detrimental degree, spurring both to enter de facto hermitage for years. (Former President Bill Clinton, in comparison, bounced back relatively unscathed post-impeachment acquittal.)

But as "Impeachment" highlighted, the many-tentacled reach of the Clinton-Lewinsky affair went far past those closest to the scandal. Even at its most tertiary, it seemingly made or broke the professional and personal trajectories of those at the outskirts of its scope. Surprisingly, CNN host Jake Tapper is among those denizens. Tapper, who participated in an interview with Lewinsky on October 5 on his show, "The Lead with Jake Tapper," reminded viewers that he and Lewinsky had met nearly 23 years prior to their on-air conversation in the form of a single dinner date. But how, exactly, did that night lead to where Tapper is now?