What Did Kenya Moore Say About Porsha Williams' RHOA Exit?

Our questions have been answered! Kenya Moore exclusively told Entertainment Tonight that she thinks Porsha Williams' exit could be the right move. "I think people should do what makes them happy, and if that makes her happy, then good for her," she said. Kenya in true fashion did not elaborate much further about Porsha, and went on to discuss her time on "Dancing With The Stars."

This response is very typical from Kenya, both she and Porsha did not have the greatest relationship on "RHOA." However, this reaction is a stark contrast from the one she gave Access on September 28 about her bestie, Cynthia Bailey, leaving the show. "I'm sad to see her go, but she was an amazing Housewife," Kenya said. "11 seasons of being this classy, amazing, beautiful friend to me when I came on the show. Sad to see her go, but she's not going very far."

As for Kenya and the rumors about her ultimatum between "DWTS" and "RHOA?" She is very clear on where she stands, but doesn't think the conflict will be a huge problem in the long run. "Well I guess if there was an ultimatum, I guess we know which one I chose," Kenya told ET. "I've always wanted to do this show. I'm here, I'm loving every minute of it. I wouldn't change it for anything in the world. Of course I love doing 'Housewives', and having that opportunity, so I think it will work itself out."