How Denise Richards Supposedly Feels About The Charlie Sheen Child Support Ruling

The court ruling on October 4 regarding child support pay was completely unexpected for Denise Richards. "Charlie filed two years ago and kept pushing the court date, so Denise was very surprised that it happened while she is out of town filming [the movie 'Wickenburg']," a source told Page Six. "She was blindsided. Now he's manipulating the situation." Charlie Sheen, on the other hand, feels that the ruling was justified. As he told Us Weekly, "I think what transpired today is extremely fair," the actor remarked. "It speaks to not just today, but it speaks historically to that same fairness."

Per People, Richards and Sheen's oldest daughter, 17-year-old Sami, recently claimed she was "trapped in an abusive household" while in Richards' home, and decided to live with her father instead. But their younger daughter, Lola, "does not live with Charlie," a source told the outlet, claiming that the 16-year-old "lives with both of her parents and stays with Charlie when Denise is out of town."

In December 2019, Sheen's lawyer Gregory Pedrick reportedly filed a request for an order to change the terms of the child support arrangement. And in this new ruling, per Us Weekly, the judge determined that the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" alum didn't file any opposing paperwork. For her part, Richards claims these are all lies, that she didn't receive any notification about a court date, and Sheen "hasn't paid Denise in at least four years. No child support. He owes her." Sheen's lawyer, however, alleges that Richards actually owes Sheen, claiming that the star allegedly overpaid Richards in years past.

If you or someone you know may be the victim of child abuse, please contact the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child (1-800-422-4453) or contact their live chat services.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.

