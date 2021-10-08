Mario Cantone Teases Sex And The City Reboot On The View

Mario Cantone stopped by "The View" on October 8 for his 153rd (!) appearance on the show — and he gave an update on "And Just Like That," the "Sex and the City" reboot. "You're gonna love it, it's going great," he gushed. "Everyone knows I'm playing a real like womanizing guy, so, sorry heterosexual actors, I'm playing you now."

Fans will remember Cantone played Anthony Marentino on "Sex and the City" and was married to his onscreen husband Stanford Blatch, played by the late actor Willie Garson. Garson died of pancreatic cancer on September 21, according to his obituary on Legacy.com. Cantone mourned the loss of his beloved friend on Instagram as he wrote, "I couldn't have had a more brilliant TV partner. I'm devastated and just overwhelmed with sadness. Taken away from all of us way soon. You were a gift from the gods sweet Willie. Rest ... I love you." It's obvious Cantone will never forget their friendship.

In addition to teasing "And Just Like That," Cantone also reminisced about his many (many) times on "The View."