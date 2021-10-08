Is Dog The Bounty Hunter Really Not Allowed To Catch Fugitives?

It's been over a month since Gabby Petito — a 22-year-old, who planned on pursuing a career as an influencer and documenting her cross-country travels while living in a van — went missing near Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. After the story of her disappearance, which her fiance 23-year-old Brian Laundrie failed to report for nearly two weeks after he returned to their home state of Florida on September 1 alone, Laundrie was almost immediately pinned as a person of interest before disappearing himself.

Unlike Petito, whose body was found on September 19 and whose death was later ruled a homicide, Laundrie's vanishing act is thought to be deliberate and an attempt to evade the FBI, who declared him a person of interest in the Petito case. He also refused to speak with federal agents before his departure.

Shortly after law enforcement's efforts to find Laundrie, reality TV star and Florida resident Dog the Bounty Hunter also made headlines for instigating his own much-publicized mission to track him down. But according to a recent report by Daily Mail, it appears there's one major flaw in the famed media personality's plan: namely, that Dog has no actual power to officially apprehend and arrest Laundrie by definition of law. So what's going on here? And could it mean Dog the Bounty Hunter's motivation for finding Laundrie is less than altruistic in nature?