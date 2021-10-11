The View Sounds Off On Kim Kardashian's SNL Hosting Skills

The Internet loved Kim Kardashian hosting "Saturday Night Live," and so did the co-hosts of "The View."

Joy Behar dove right in on the October 11 episode, saying, "She owns the joke and that's what you have to do when you're a joke." She even took the opportunity to dig at former President Donald Trump, quipping, "That's what Donald Trump needs to do... Kim may be self-involved, but maybe she's not a narcissist. But Donald Trump has a definite psychological problem, so he cannot even take the laugh on himself." Sara Haines also gave her two cents: "That was so cool to see someone laugh at themselves. We live in this right now where everybody is waiting one second to be offended and let you know why and how you should change."

Former co-host Sherri Shepherd was also a big fan. "She went there with OJ, she went there with Caitlyn, she went there about her plastic surgery," she said. "I mean, when you're willing to be vulnerable and just go there, the sky's the limit." Sunny Hostin, however, wasn't as enthusiastic as her co-hosts but gave Kardashian plenty of praise. "I thought she was a little wooden in a lot of it, but the writing is so great at 'SNL' that it really played to all of her strength. The skits were also very good." Hostin also called her a "great entrepreneur."

