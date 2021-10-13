We Finally Know How Much Money Erika Girardi Makes On RHOBH

Erika Jayne Girardi first made a splash on TV screens in 2015 when she joined the cast of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." She captivated fans with her luxurious and lavish lifestyle, even singing about her riches on the song "XxPen$ive." In fact, she even once told InTouch that it costs around $40,000 a month to be her — with that money being spent on clothes, shoes and accessories. The "Pretty Mess" author allegedly charged $14 million to her American Express card between 2008 and 2020, and another $11 million of her glam, PR, and dance agencies, per the Daily Mail. This $25 million total was allegedly transferred to her company, EJ Global LLC, by her estranged husband's law firm, Girardi Keese — further complicating Erika's legal issues. (Erika's husband, famous attorney Tom Girardi, is accused of embezzling money from clients he represented and spending it to afford his and Erika's lifestyle. These victims can now ask for money from Erika due to Girardi allegedly putting some of that money into Erika's companies.)

Since Erika filed for divorce from Tom, she's been open with her co-stars about her low expectations about what she'll get financially out of the divorce. "Based on Tom's two previous divorces, he's a fighting mother f***er until the end," she revealed in a RHOBH confessional, per People. "If I got a Bentley out of this divorce, I'd be thrilled."

But just how much does Erika make on "RHOBH"?