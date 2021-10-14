Which Divorced Couple Does Queen Elizabeth Have A Photo Of In Her Home?
If there's one thing fans love when it comes to the royals, it's getting a sneaky peek inside their palaces. Queen Elizabeth II has given fans a look inside her royal residences on multiple occasions, even showing off personal items such as irreplaceable royal artefacts and personal photos of her famous family.
Exactly who's considered important enough to find themselves in a frame during one of the queen's royal events has kept fans guessing for years, no more so than when fans noticed in December 2019 that the queen's grandson, Prince Harry, and his wife, Meghan Markle, were noticeably absent from her photo display during her annual Christmas address.
Many fans speculated their absence was a snub, as the monarch did have framed snaps of her father, King George IV, Prince Philip, Prince Charles and Camilla, plus Prince William with Kate Middleton and their children. Plenty questioned why Harry and Meghan didn't make the cut, though royal commentator Victoria Howard denied the choice had anything to do with the multiple reports of rising tension between Harry and his family.
"The photographs used in the queen's Christmas broadcast are a deliberate choice, but certainly not a snub," she told Oprah Daily, claiming the snaps were instead chosen because they featured those closest to the throne.
Well, fast-forward to 2021 and the queen's framed photo display has some eyebrows raising again.
Queen Elizabeth's photo of Peter Phillips and Autumn Phillips after divorce
Queen Elizabeth II had a few people questioning her photo choices again on October 13 when she chose to feature a snap of a divorced couple in an upload shared to her Twitter account. The tweet showed the monarch alongside pianist Dame Imogen Cooper inside Buckingham Palace with a framed photo of Peter Phillips and his now ex-wife Autumn Phillips in the background. Peter is the queen's grandson, son of Princess Anne and Mark Phillips.
The portrait could be seen in the far left of the photo on a table next to her fireplace, with snaps of some of her other grandchildren and their spouses — Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Prince William and Kate Middleton, and Zara Tindell and Mike Tindall — also on display.
Peter and Autumn announced they were going their separate ways in February 2020 and confirmed in June they were officially divorced. "Whilst this is a sad day for Peter and Autumn, they continue to put the wellbeing and upbringing of their wonderful daughters Savannah and Isla first and foremost," a statement read (via Hello!). It added they'd "resolved matters amicably with the children firmly at the forefront of those thoughts and decisions," suggesting the two were still getting along for their children.
That may be why the queen kept a snap of them together on display, as the two appear to still be on good terms for the sake of her great-grandchildren.