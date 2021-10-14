Which Divorced Couple Does Queen Elizabeth Have A Photo Of In Her Home?

If there's one thing fans love when it comes to the royals, it's getting a sneaky peek inside their palaces. Queen Elizabeth II has given fans a look inside her royal residences on multiple occasions, even showing off personal items such as irreplaceable royal artefacts and personal photos of her famous family.

Exactly who's considered important enough to find themselves in a frame during one of the queen's royal events has kept fans guessing for years, no more so than when fans noticed in December 2019 that the queen's grandson, Prince Harry, and his wife, Meghan Markle, were noticeably absent from her photo display during her annual Christmas address.

Many fans speculated their absence was a snub, as the monarch did have framed snaps of her father, King George IV, Prince Philip, Prince Charles and Camilla, plus Prince William with Kate Middleton and their children. Plenty questioned why Harry and Meghan didn't make the cut, though royal commentator Victoria Howard denied the choice had anything to do with the multiple reports of rising tension between Harry and his family.

"The photographs used in the queen's Christmas broadcast are a deliberate choice, but certainly not a snub," she told Oprah Daily, claiming the snaps were instead chosen because they featured those closest to the throne.

Well, fast-forward to 2021 and the queen's framed photo display has some eyebrows raising again.