The Real Reason Daniel Craig Prefers Going To Gay Bars

Daniel Craig may be most famous for his role as the iconic James Bond in the 007 franchise, speeding into cinemas for his final stint as the British secret agent in "No Time To Die."

The movie hit the headlines for all the right reasons upon its release in October, with fans speculating that the instalment had a landmark scene that hinted at the sexuality of the character Q, played by openly gay actor Ben Whishaw. The scene saw Q tell Craig's James Bond and Naomi Harris' Eve Moneypenny that he has a date, sharing that his partner, who he refers to as "he," is on his way. The brief yet important moment had many fans speculating that Q is a member of the LGBTQ+ community (per Pink News).

And just as the Bond world becomes a friendlier place to the LGBTQ+ community, Craig — who's shared his reasons for why he doesn't think a woman should play 007 – is sharing that he himself may be found ordering a Martini (shaken not stirred, obviously) at a gay bar near you, but probably not for the reason you might think.