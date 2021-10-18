Why Is Jennifer Love Hewitt Taking A Break From Social Media?

Everyone needs a social media cleanse now and then — it's good for the soul. Constantly analyzing our feeds, comparing and judging our looks, and harping on the level of engagement your photos get can take a toll on anybody.

Behavioral health therapist Jane Pernotto Ehrman, MEd, RCHES, ACHT talked to Cleveland Clinic about this social media detox phenomenon and why it is healthy to do so every once in a while. "Social media pulls us up into our heads," says Ehrman. "We're judging, comparing and daydreaming about what we're seeing online, so we're not fully living our own life. Instead, we're caught up in a virtual world that might not be exactly the way it appears."

Celebrities have always mentioned needing a social media break for their mental, physical, or emotional health, which makes sense, seeing how they are always in the public eye. One celebrity, in particular, that is speaking out is Jennifer Love Hewitt, who told fans on October 17 that she is taking a break, as well. So, we were wondering... What was the final nail in the coffin that made Hewitt decide to part ways with social media?