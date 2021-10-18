Why Is Jennifer Love Hewitt Taking A Break From Social Media?
Everyone needs a social media cleanse now and then — it's good for the soul. Constantly analyzing our feeds, comparing and judging our looks, and harping on the level of engagement your photos get can take a toll on anybody.
Behavioral health therapist Jane Pernotto Ehrman, MEd, RCHES, ACHT talked to Cleveland Clinic about this social media detox phenomenon and why it is healthy to do so every once in a while. "Social media pulls us up into our heads," says Ehrman. "We're judging, comparing and daydreaming about what we're seeing online, so we're not fully living our own life. Instead, we're caught up in a virtual world that might not be exactly the way it appears."
Celebrities have always mentioned needing a social media break for their mental, physical, or emotional health, which makes sense, seeing how they are always in the public eye. One celebrity, in particular, that is speaking out is Jennifer Love Hewitt, who told fans on October 17 that she is taking a break, as well. So, we were wondering... What was the final nail in the coffin that made Hewitt decide to part ways with social media?
Jennifer Love Hewitt needs some time to 'reset'
Being a celebrity figure can make active social media usage exhausting, which is why Jennifer Love Hewitt decided on October 17 to announce to her fans that she is taking a two-week break from said platforms.
"I need to reset. I need to take my scrolling time and make it active time. Workouts, breathing, manifesting, time with my kids and husband. All of it," Hewitt said on her Instagram Story. "And social media makes me feel bad sometimes. Like I'm not enough. Doing enough. Getting my body back fast enough. Giving enough. All of it," she continued. "I only share this for that one person or maybe more today who need time."
The "9-1-1" actor posted a photo of herself in a sauna room, and said it was her first time there since her pregnancy and the birth of her baby boy, Aiden James. "Two days ago was my first long bath since labor," Hewitt mentioned. "Some things you can't do till the doc says so and others you just stop taking time for." In May, Hewitt exclusively opened up to People about the baby number three surprise. "This has been such a pleasant, beautiful, surprising gift in this time to be able to get to do all that again with another little human," Hewitt said. She also told People how her third baby will probably be her last. "I'm pretty sure. I don't think I could do another one," Hewitt said. "I think five is a great number."