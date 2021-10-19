The Truth About Donald Trump's Website Getting Hacked

It turns out even former President Donald Trump isn't immune from a cyber attack. The social media fan has reportedly experienced at least one incident before when a hacker apparently guessed his, erm, unsurprising Twitter password.

That apparent Twitter hack went down before Trump landed himself a ban from the social media site back in October 2020 when, per BBC News, it was found in a Dutch court two months later that they successfully guessed his password — which apparently used to be MAGA2020!. Really.

However, Twitter denied the hack ever happened, saying in a statement at the time that it had "seen no evidence to corroborate this claim" despite reports. They added, "We proactively implemented account security measures for a designated group of high-profile, election-related Twitter accounts in the United States, including federal branches of government." The White House also denied the hacking claims.

But now, Trump appears to have been targeted by another hacker who, this time, went after his website (well, it's not like they can hack into his Twitter account anymore, is it?). So, what really happened?