The Truth About Donald Trump's Website Getting Hacked
It turns out even former President Donald Trump isn't immune from a cyber attack. The social media fan has reportedly experienced at least one incident before when a hacker apparently guessed his, erm, unsurprising Twitter password.
That apparent Twitter hack went down before Trump landed himself a ban from the social media site back in October 2020 when, per BBC News, it was found in a Dutch court two months later that they successfully guessed his password — which apparently used to be MAGA2020!. Really.
However, Twitter denied the hack ever happened, saying in a statement at the time that it had "seen no evidence to corroborate this claim" despite reports. They added, "We proactively implemented account security measures for a designated group of high-profile, election-related Twitter accounts in the United States, including federal branches of government." The White House also denied the hacking claims.
But now, Trump appears to have been targeted by another hacker who, this time, went after his website (well, it's not like they can hack into his Twitter account anymore, is it?). So, what really happened?
The Turkish message on Donald Trump's website
Donald Trump's official website, DonaldJTrump.com, suffered a cyber-attack in October when those checking out his page noticed something awry. According to CNN, sections of Trump's site had been compromised and a message was posted on there that read, "Do not be like those who forgot Allah, so Allah made them forget themselves." It also included a video of a speech from Turkish president, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, as he gave a speech which included quotes from the Quran.
The message appears to have been removed as of October 19, but CNN reported the hack began as early as October 8. Deadline reported that the hacker's content appeared to be removed on the afternoon of October 18, including Trump's Save America PAC.
The alleged hacker — who described himself as a "Turkish Defacer" online — spoke out about the incident to Vice via Facebook message, claiming, "There are many areas of hacking attacks, for example, hacking social media accounts or websites, I am a hacktivist and I have been working on websites for a long time and I choose this management to have my voice heard." The hacker even alleged that they apparently "had control" of Trump's website for around three months before the content was taken down.
Trump and his team do not appear to have spoken publicly about the website hack.