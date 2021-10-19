How Does Melania Trump Rank As A Former First Lady?
It's safe to say that Donald Trump's presidency was divisive. The businessman had his fair share of deep support and deep loathing from people across the country, cementing his position as one of the most notoriously contentious presidents in U.S. history.
Much of that spread to Donald's wife, former First Lady Melania Trump, who got her own fair share of support and criticism during her husband's single stint in the White House. The former model and businesswoman got so much media attention that she claimed to send a very telling message to her haters with at least one of her fashion choices.
As you'll remember, Melania caused a stir in 2018 when she wore a coat with the words "I really don't care do you?" across her back. She later claimed it was a message to the media and the Trump administration's critics after she was called out for the controversial choice, namely because she was on her way to meet with migrant children. "It was for the people and for the left-wing media who are criticizing me. I want to show them I don't care. You could criticize whatever you want to say. But it will not stop me to do what I feel is right," Melania told ABC News later that year of the eyebrow raising jacket.
Well, now it seems like the people have a message for her...
Melania Trump is one of the least popular first ladies
Melania Trump and her supporters may want to look away now. Zogby Analytics conducted its first First Ladies Greatness Poll in October, sharing the results to reveal who of the 12 most recent first ladies is the most popular — and it isn't Donald Trump's wife. The company used "a scale of Great, Near Great, Average, Below Average, and Failure" from the more than 5,400 polled to create a percentage displaying each woman's popularity as a figure.
Jacqueline Kennedy, the wife of former President John F. Kennedy, came out on top with a whopping 65% on the company's scale, while Michelle Obama, wife to Barack Obama, came in second place with 50.8%. In third place was Ronald Reagan's wife, Nancy Reagan, who came in just behind Michelle by cinching 50.2%.
Moving to the opposite end of the scale, dead last in the poll was Pat Nixon — who became First Lady for Richard Nixon's White House stint — with 27%. Just above her was where Melania ended up, second to last with 34.1% approval from those polled. One place above Melania was another divisive name and someone Melania knows all too well, Hillary Clinton. Bill Clinton's wife scored a little higher than Melania, with 35.2%.
As for current first lady Jill Biden? Well, she came in at 38.7%. That put her ahead of Hillary and Melania but in the middle of the list of 12, several points behind Michelle.