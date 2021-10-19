How Does Melania Trump Rank As A Former First Lady?

It's safe to say that Donald Trump's presidency was divisive. The businessman had his fair share of deep support and deep loathing from people across the country, cementing his position as one of the most notoriously contentious presidents in U.S. history.

Much of that spread to Donald's wife, former First Lady Melania Trump, who got her own fair share of support and criticism during her husband's single stint in the White House. The former model and businesswoman got so much media attention that she claimed to send a very telling message to her haters with at least one of her fashion choices.

As you'll remember, Melania caused a stir in 2018 when she wore a coat with the words "I really don't care do you?" across her back. She later claimed it was a message to the media and the Trump administration's critics after she was called out for the controversial choice, namely because she was on her way to meet with migrant children. "It was for the people and for the left-wing media who are criticizing me. I want to show them I don't care. You could criticize whatever you want to say. But it will not stop me to do what I feel is right," Melania told ABC News later that year of the eyebrow raising jacket.

Well, now it seems like the people have a message for her...