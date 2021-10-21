Camille Kostek Had The Best Reaction To Working With Channing Tatum In Free Guy - Exclusive
"Free Guy," which is now out to own on DVD, Blu-Ray, and 4K Ultra HD, has been a big hit with viewers, and it's easy to see why. Not only does the video game action-adventure movie feature Ryan Reynolds, but it also stars Channing Tatum, which is sure to make the film appeal to an even wider audience. And rest assured, Camille Kostek, who plays Bombshell in the hit movie, knows just how lucky she is to star alongside two of Hollywood's hottest hunks.
"Let's state the obvious, they're both very handsome men," Kostek told Nicki Swift to celebrate the release of "Free Guy." "And I've grown up watching Ryan Reynolds films. I've grown up watching Channing Tatum films. So to be amongst two of some of the greatest actors was really inspiring and also extremely intimidating. But to come to find out they're seriously just such wholesome, awesome guys that are there to have fun — and you could tell that this is what they love to do — it made my job so easy. As someone who's still so new and so nervous, I felt so comfortable and just had the best time."
Nicki Swift caught up with Camille Kostek to find out about the production of the film, including her reaction the moment she found out she'd be acting alongside "Magic Mike" heartthrob Channing Tatum in "Free Guy."
Working with Channing Tatum was a 'treat'
As if starring opposite Ryan Reynolds in "Free Guy" wasn't exciting enough, Camille Kostek had the pleasure of filming some scenes with Channing Tatum too. And when she found out that she'd be starring alongside Tatum, Kostek had an extremely relatable reaction. "... I remember when we were shooting, it was before we shot the scene and no one knew who Bad Guy [Revenjamin Buttons] was in the script," Kostek revealed. "And so I just knew that Bombshell had such a love for all the bad guys and the robbers in the video game. But I didn't know who this Bad Guy was in that opening scene."
Kostek continued, "So when [the director, Shawn Levy] had said to me, '... Did anyone tell you who the Bad Guy is yet?' And I said, 'Who is it?' He was like, 'Oh, well ... Bad Guy is Channing Tatum.' And I was like, 'I'm sorry, I'm going to need to digest. You said who?'" Understandably, Kostek had to take some time to process the jaw-dropping news. "So it was a really... It was full of surprises," she told Nicki Swift. "I can't, I'm going to constantly sound so redundant here, but yeah, it was a lot of fun. Ryan and Channing definitely [were] a treat. It was a treat for me."
"Free Guy" is out now on Digital, Blu-ray, and 4K Ultra HD.