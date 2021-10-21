Camille Kostek Had The Best Reaction To Working With Channing Tatum In Free Guy - Exclusive

"Free Guy," which is now out to own on DVD, Blu-Ray, and 4K Ultra HD, has been a big hit with viewers, and it's easy to see why. Not only does the video game action-adventure movie feature Ryan Reynolds, but it also stars Channing Tatum, which is sure to make the film appeal to an even wider audience. And rest assured, Camille Kostek, who plays Bombshell in the hit movie, knows just how lucky she is to star alongside two of Hollywood's hottest hunks.

"Let's state the obvious, they're both very handsome men," Kostek told Nicki Swift to celebrate the release of "Free Guy." "And I've grown up watching Ryan Reynolds films. I've grown up watching Channing Tatum films. So to be amongst two of some of the greatest actors was really inspiring and also extremely intimidating. But to come to find out they're seriously just such wholesome, awesome guys that are there to have fun — and you could tell that this is what they love to do — it made my job so easy. As someone who's still so new and so nervous, I felt so comfortable and just had the best time."

Nicki Swift caught up with Camille Kostek to find out about the production of the film, including her reaction the moment she found out she'd be acting alongside "Magic Mike" heartthrob Channing Tatum in "Free Guy."