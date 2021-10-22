Supermodel Coco Rocha Reveals The Best And Worst Parts Of Her Job - Exclusive

In 2010, Coco Rocha took a break from strutting down the runway to walk down the aisle, tying the knot with James Conran, a British muralist, in a dress made by her friend Zac Posen. Since then, the lovebirds, who "work together 24/7," have welcomed three children to their brood. Suddenly, the excessive travel didn't feel as bad for the seasoned supermodel, since her husband and children travel with her whenever possible. "I think it's funny how the thing that was the worst, I made sure I changed that in my life, and it is the best," she mused.

Besides her supportive family, Rocha also mentioned all of her colleagues in the business who've taught and inspired her along the way. "I get to also work with the best of the best in this industry, learn from them, cultivate relationships with them, observe them," she said. "It's almost like my mini school of fashion that I've had all these years."

