Is Mike Pence Still Angry With Donald Trump?

Some say time heals all wounds, but they forget that wounds can also fester and pus, too. The timeline of the relationship between former president Donald Trump and his VP, Mike Pence, can basically be chalked up this adage. Towards the end of their time in the White House, the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol building drove a huge wedge between them. After Trump insisted Pence change the 2020 presidential election results to skew in his favor (which Pence did not do), rioters violently stormed the Capitol to protest the election results, with some even calling to "Hang Mike Pence."

Several days later, a former Pence adviser told Politico that "Pence is done with Trump's bulls**t." The adviser added, "He's not going to give a prime time speech saying, 'F you Donald Trump,' but in his own way he is going to ... keep his head down."

But has Trump and Pence's relationship changed since January 6? On October 4, nine months later, Pence updated Fox News host Sean Hannity on where he and Trump currently stand after the insurrection. "The president and I sat down a few days later and talked through all of it," Pence said. "I can tell you that we parted amicably at the end of the administration and we have talked a number of times since we both left office."

However, just a few weeks later, rumors are brewing that not all is what it seems. In fact, there might be some harsh feelings towards Trump still lingering in Pence's heart.