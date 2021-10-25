Hilaria Baldwin Breaks Silence On Alec's Rust Shooting Incident

Following the accidental and tragic death of Halyna Hutchins on the set of "Rust," many celebrities have spoken out — including the film's star, Alec Baldwin, who fatally shot the young cinematographer when he "discharged" what was supposed to be a prop gun for the Western movie, per Deadline.

"There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours," Baldwin penned in a somber tweet on October 22. "I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna," he added.

Alas, one person very close to Baldwin has remained relatively mum — until now, that is. Here's what his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, is now saying about this devastating story now that she's broken her silence.