Hilaria Baldwin Breaks Silence On Alec's Rust Shooting Incident
Following the accidental and tragic death of Halyna Hutchins on the set of "Rust," many celebrities have spoken out — including the film's star, Alec Baldwin, who fatally shot the young cinematographer when he "discharged" what was supposed to be a prop gun for the Western movie, per Deadline.
"There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours," Baldwin penned in a somber tweet on October 22. "I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna," he added.
Alas, one person very close to Baldwin has remained relatively mum — until now, that is. Here's what his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, is now saying about this devastating story now that she's broken her silence.
Hilaria Baldwin said 'there are no words' regarding the tragedy
On October 25, Alec Baldwin's wife, Hilaria Baldwin, posted an all-caps text image regarding the tragic accident on the set of "Rust" to her Instagram account. "MY HEART IS WITH HALYNA. HER HUSBAND. HER SON. THEIR FAMILY AND LOVED ONES. AND MY ALEC," she began. "IT'S SAID, 'THERE ARE NO WORDS' BECAUSE IT'S IMPOSSIBLE TO EXPRESS THE SHOCK AND HEARTACHE OF SUCH A TRAGIC ACCIDENT. HEARTBREAK. LOSS. SUPPORT," the mother of six wrote, referring to Hutchens and the terrible incident.
Immediately, Alec's wife was met with support from big names like journalist Katie Couric and comedian Rosie O'Donnell. "Holding Halyna, her family and Alec and his family in out hearts," Couric penned in a comment. Meanwhile, comedian Rosie O'Donnell also offered her support with two simple words. "Sending love," she wrote.
Still, some people might be questioning the timing of Hilaria's post or why it took so long. It could be, however, that she was instructed to wait. As founder of the crisis management and P.R. firm Red Banyan, Evan Nierman, told The Mercury News, it's imperative that both Alec and Hilaria tread very lightly. "Every gesture, every part of his appearance, every public statement will be scrutinized," Nierman explained. "If you're a mega-celebrity, one of the ways you take away opportunities for people to do that is to stay out of the public eye," he added. Without a doubt, this is an immensely difficult situation for all involved.