Katie Couric Reveals What It Was Really Like Meeting Princess Diana

In her memoir, "Going There," Katie Couric revealed she met Princess Diana at a luncheon for breast cancer research in June of 1996. And what Couric had to say about her interaction with Diana was turns heartwarming and upsetting.

Couric wrote that she was initially taken with Diana's "glowing" beauty, per Insider. The royal spoke first to the "Today" star, complimenting her shade of lipstick, which Couric found rather touching. However, she would soon get a sense of Diana's inner turmoil after asking if the princess was "excited to go home" following her trip. Diana's response — "I would be, but I'm going home to an empty house" — came as a surprise to Couric, who came away from the exchange with a sense of "deep sadness" within the princess. In an attempt to lighten the mood, the journalist wrote in an essay for InStyle, she "playfully suggested" Diana have a "slumber party" with friends, which was allegedly received with confusion from the royal.

Princess Diana's response likely stemmed from the anguish she had been living with since marrying Prince Charles in 1981, a relationship that was mired with affairs, intense tabloid scrutiny, and Diana's experience with an eating disorder. The two divorced a few months after the breast cancer luncheon, and Diana was tragically killed in a car accident one year later.

A distraught Couric had to cover Diana's tragic death for "Today," she wrote for InStyle. "At one point, the producers had to take the cameras off me," Couric penned, "because I was so choked up and tears started to stream down my face."