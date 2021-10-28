Angelina Jolie Reveals Why She Isn't A Perfect Parent
Angelina Jolie's divorce drama with Brad Pitt garnered many media headlines. In a 2020 interview with Vogue, she revealed their divorce decision was right for the family. But the long custody battle that followed saw her six children — Shiloh, Vivienne, Maddox, Zahara, Knox, and Pax — surrounded by negative publicity, including "lies about themselves in the media." Despite that, the "Unbroken" star reminds them that "they know their truth and their own minds."
As can be expected, things have changed since the couple separated. In August 2020, rumors began swirling that Pitt was seeing someone new. Pitt, who has been private about his dating life post- Jolie, was seen with the German model Nicole Poturalski. Per Us Weekly, the two were seen together in France amid his raging custody battle with Jolie. Citing Jolie's decision to have a presiding judge removed from the custody battle case, a source told the outlet about Pitt's feelings on Jolie's decision to interfere with the judicial process. "Brad says Angelina has gone way too far this time," the source told the publication. "He's left with no other option but to dig in and fight back — hard." However, Jolie believed the move was necessary, as the judge supposedly shared a working relationship with one of Pitt's lawyers.
Jolie has strived hard to maintain custody, but she has her own share of regrets when it comes to parenting. Here's more on why Jolie thinks she isn't a perfect parent.
Angelina Jolie keeps wondering if she's doing the right thing
In an interview with People, Angelina Jolie shared her parenting woes and revealed she's "not a perfect parent by any means." The "Maleficent" star added that she feels like she's becoming more aware of the things she didn't do right every day.
"I'm pretty tough on myself because I feel often, 'Am I doing the right thing? Did I say the right thing?" she told the outlet. The Oscar award-winning actor added that the kindness of her children has been "very healing" for her. "Because there's so many of them, I think they've had a very significant effect on each other. It's not like I'm the head of anything," she explained. "I'm very honest with my kids. And I'm very human with my kids." Jolie also opened up about how she's "curious" about the different aspects of her children and feels "passionate" about helping them develop their personalities. "I have six very individual human beings in my home. I am so excited about all the different stages and feelings and curiosities that they go through," she told the publication. "[Y]ou can't figure out who they are if you don't enthusiastically develop with them."
And Jolie's efforts are seemingly yielding results. Per The Times, a lower court judge ruled that Pitt's lawyer did have an undisclosed relationship with the judge in their custody battle and had him removed from the case. The court also refused to hear Pitt's plea against the decision.