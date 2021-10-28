Angelina Jolie Reveals Why She Isn't A Perfect Parent

Angelina Jolie's divorce drama with Brad Pitt garnered many media headlines. In a 2020 interview with Vogue, she revealed their divorce decision was right for the family. But the long custody battle that followed saw her six children — Shiloh, Vivienne, Maddox, Zahara, Knox, and Pax — surrounded by negative publicity, including "lies about themselves in the media." Despite that, the "Unbroken" star reminds them that "they know their truth and their own minds."

As can be expected, things have changed since the couple separated. In August 2020, rumors began swirling that Pitt was seeing someone new. Pitt, who has been private about his dating life post- Jolie, was seen with the German model Nicole Poturalski. Per Us Weekly, the two were seen together in France amid his raging custody battle with Jolie. Citing Jolie's decision to have a presiding judge removed from the custody battle case, a source told the outlet about Pitt's feelings on Jolie's decision to interfere with the judicial process. "Brad says Angelina has gone way too far this time," the source told the publication. "He's left with no other option but to dig in and fight back — hard." However, Jolie believed the move was necessary, as the judge supposedly shared a working relationship with one of Pitt's lawyers.

Jolie has strived hard to maintain custody, but she has her own share of regrets when it comes to parenting. Here's more on why Jolie thinks she isn't a perfect parent.