Why Is Olivia Munn Having Such A Stressful Pregnancy?

Olivia Munn is once again proving that celebrities are just like the rest of us! While the actor has dated the likes of NFL star Aaron Rodgers and Chris Pine, she still is one of those celebrities who is down to earth and tells it like it is, and for that, we have to give her mad props. Munn has done her best to keep her most recent romance with John Mulaney on the DL, but in September, Mulaney surprised the world by announcing that he and Munn were expecting their first child together.

Mulaney shared with the late-night host Seth Myers that it was a whirlwind year from moving out of the home he shared with his ex-wife to completing rehab and then dating a beautiful woman named Olivia. "And we're having a baby together. I was nervous when I was about to say the news!" he confessed. "Olivia and this baby have helped save me from myself in this early journey out of recovery." Cue happy tears.

In turn, Munn has not shied away from sharing how excited she is to be a mom. "Justine and I had a long conversation about this the other day, honestly, I'm just excited about meeting whoever it is, and bringing a little person into this world," she told Entertainment Tonight of her conversation with Justine Bateman (Jason Bateman's wife). So sweet!

However, not everything has been easy. Keep scrolling for more on what Munn has struggled with during pregnancy.