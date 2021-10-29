Is Matthew Perry Really Writing A Tell-All Book?

There's no doubt that Matthew Perry has experienced a lot of success during the course of his career. Along with various film roles, Perry found fame (and fortune) as Chandler Bing on "Friends." However, at the same time, the star has experienced a fair share of tragedy, includingdrug addiction and health issues.

These days, Perry may have been brought back into the spotlight thanks to "Friends: The Reunion" special, which hit HBO Max on May 27, however, that doesn't mean everything is back on track for him. Just before the reunion premiered, he was caught up in a dating controversy involving a woman who was just 19 years old, and by June, news broke that his engagement to Molly Hurwitz was over.

Although that might make some fans concerned that Perry was in a rough spot, "Friends" executive producer and director Kevin Bright opened up about the star to The Hollywood Reporter in May, saying, "I think he's OK. He seems stronger and better since the last time I saw him, and excited about going forward." Take a glimpse at his Instagram account and it seems to suggest that includes selling merch, hanging out with his dog, and generally enjoying "happy days." Perry may be focused on his future, but he's also apparently willing to reflect on his past. That's surely why he's signed a major deal to tell his story.