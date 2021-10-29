Is Matthew Perry Really Writing A Tell-All Book?
There's no doubt that Matthew Perry has experienced a lot of success during the course of his career. Along with various film roles, Perry found fame (and fortune) as Chandler Bing on "Friends." However, at the same time, the star has experienced a fair share of tragedy, includingdrug addiction and health issues.
These days, Perry may have been brought back into the spotlight thanks to "Friends: The Reunion" special, which hit HBO Max on May 27, however, that doesn't mean everything is back on track for him. Just before the reunion premiered, he was caught up in a dating controversy involving a woman who was just 19 years old, and by June, news broke that his engagement to Molly Hurwitz was over.
Although that might make some fans concerned that Perry was in a rough spot, "Friends" executive producer and director Kevin Bright opened up about the star to The Hollywood Reporter in May, saying, "I think he's OK. He seems stronger and better since the last time I saw him, and excited about going forward." Take a glimpse at his Instagram account and it seems to suggest that includes selling merch, hanging out with his dog, and generally enjoying "happy days." Perry may be focused on his future, but he's also apparently willing to reflect on his past. That's surely why he's signed a major deal to tell his story.
Matthew Perry is the first Friends star to release this kind of book
Matthew Perry seemed to be attempting to keep things chill — yet was apparently a little on edge — on October 27, according to the Daily Mail. Perhaps because it was just a day before Deadline reported some pretty big news about the star: He had signed a seven-figure deal to release a memoir with Flatiron Books, which means he'll be the first "Friends" star to publish this kind of tell-all.
Set to hit shelves in the fall of 2022, the star's book will be an autobiography that takes a look at everything from his work as an actor on one of the most successful and beloved shows of all time to his days of drug use. Of course, it's also expected to do that all while also entertaining readers with the cheeky comedic delivery that helped make him a celebrity in the first place.
Although, opening up in this way may not have been easy for the famous actor. Despite the fact that he's "had a lot of ups and downs in [his] life" as well as "a lot of wonderful accolades," Perry admitted to The Hollywood Reporter back in 2015, "The best thing about me is that if an alcoholic comes up to me and says, 'Will you help me stop drinking?' I will say, 'Yes. I know how to do that.'" That's definitely a worthwhile reason to be honest about what he's overcome.
If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).