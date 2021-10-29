Dorit Kemsley's Husband PK Breaks Silence After Home Invasion
It's no secret that living life in the public eye can be a blessing and a curse. Many high-profile celebrities like Kim Kardashian have been at the center of scary invasions, and "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Dorit Kemsley is the latest Hollywood name to come under attack. In late October, two men smashed a window to enter her lavish estate while Dorit was asleep. At the time, her husband, Paul "PK" Kemsley, was not at the house, but her two children were reportedly asleep.
The suspects carried a gun, and they made scary threats against Dorit. "Don't hurt my babies. Don't kill me. I'm a mother," Dorit pleaded, per Daily Mail, while one of the suspects told his accomplice to "kill her." That is some crazy scary stuff! Luckily, the suspects did not harm Dorit or her two children, but they did ransack the house and get away with all of her designer handbags and her jewelry. If you watch the show, you know that all of those items are worth a good amount of money.
Since the attack, Dorit's "RHOBH" co-stars have rallied around her to show their support, much like we would expect the ladies of Beverly Hills to do. PK was in London on business at the time of the attack, but he quickly made the trip back across the pond to be with his family. Now, he's spoken up about the scary situation that shook his world.
PK thanks fans for their support
Paul "PK" Kemsley is breaking his silence following the home invasion. The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star took to his Instagram account the day after the home invasion. Alongside the caption, he shared a photo of himself, his wife Dorit Kemsley, and their two young children posing in front of a pool. The reality star was quick to thank fans for their outpouring of support during such a difficult time. "Dear Friend's and Followers, I would like to thank you all for your kind words of support. Dorit and myself have been overwhelmed by the show of love," he wrote. "We can't respond to every message ( I can't even respond to all the texts and what's apps).... So I wanted to tell you all that we are doing ok."
PK continued that the whole family is currently at home together, noting they will get through this trying time. "The babies are great they are the totally unaware and life is going to return to normal hopefully very quickly," PK added, signing the post from himself and his wife. Fans and cast members were quick to flock to the comments section to continue the outpouring of love. "Sending endless love to you, D and the kids," Crystal Kung Minkoff wrote. "We are all so grateful everyone is OK. And Dorit can teach us all a thing or two about facing down danger," Andy Cohen added. Kyle Richards also sent well wishes, telling the pair that she loves them.