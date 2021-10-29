Dorit Kemsley's Husband PK Breaks Silence After Home Invasion

It's no secret that living life in the public eye can be a blessing and a curse. Many high-profile celebrities like Kim Kardashian have been at the center of scary invasions, and "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Dorit Kemsley is the latest Hollywood name to come under attack. In late October, two men smashed a window to enter her lavish estate while Dorit was asleep. At the time, her husband, Paul "PK" Kemsley, was not at the house, but her two children were reportedly asleep.

The suspects carried a gun, and they made scary threats against Dorit. "Don't hurt my babies. Don't kill me. I'm a mother," Dorit pleaded, per Daily Mail, while one of the suspects told his accomplice to "kill her." That is some crazy scary stuff! Luckily, the suspects did not harm Dorit or her two children, but they did ransack the house and get away with all of her designer handbags and her jewelry. If you watch the show, you know that all of those items are worth a good amount of money.

Since the attack, Dorit's "RHOBH" co-stars have rallied around her to show their support, much like we would expect the ladies of Beverly Hills to do. PK was in London on business at the time of the attack, but he quickly made the trip back across the pond to be with his family. Now, he's spoken up about the scary situation that shook his world.