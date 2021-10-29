Why Kris Jenner Was 'Nervous' For Kim To Host SNL

If there is anyone truly "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," it's the matriarch of the Kardashian empire, Kris Jenner.

The momager of six is the first in the know of all the drama between sisters Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie, and brother Rob Kardashian, and probably first to sign the contract for a reality series detailing every bit of it. Thanks to Kris, the Kardashian-Jenners have made billions from TV appearances, makeup lines, and even socks, and — with two out of six kids already billionaires — it's no question why the reality star would be the perfect candidate for "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" segment, "Mom Confessions."

In the episode, the former "KUWTK" star admitted her parenting fail came when her then-teen girls "kept taking the car out of the garage" secretly, and how the last time she lied to one of her kids was when she told Kourtney she was "busy" — but that was just to cover up her daughter”s surprise engagement to Travis Barker. Kris told the show her greatest achievement was "just having six kids," but fans may disagree, citing her super-momager abilities.

The latest of deals signed off by Kris Jenner included Kim Kardashian West's appearance as host of "Saturday Night Live" and of course, Kris got a little screen time too! So how did the reality star really feel about her daughter's big gig? Read on for all the details.