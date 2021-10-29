Why Kris Jenner Was 'Nervous' For Kim To Host SNL
If there is anyone truly "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," it's the matriarch of the Kardashian empire, Kris Jenner.
The momager of six is the first in the know of all the drama between sisters Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie, and brother Rob Kardashian, and probably first to sign the contract for a reality series detailing every bit of it. Thanks to Kris, the Kardashian-Jenners have made billions from TV appearances, makeup lines, and even socks, and — with two out of six kids already billionaires — it's no question why the reality star would be the perfect candidate for "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" segment, "Mom Confessions."
In the episode, the former "KUWTK" star admitted her parenting fail came when her then-teen girls "kept taking the car out of the garage" secretly, and how the last time she lied to one of her kids was when she told Kourtney she was "busy" — but that was just to cover up her daughter”s surprise engagement to Travis Barker. Kris told the show her greatest achievement was "just having six kids," but fans may disagree, citing her super-momager abilities.
The latest of deals signed off by Kris Jenner included Kim Kardashian West's appearance as host of "Saturday Night Live" and of course, Kris got a little screen time too! So how did the reality star really feel about her daughter's big gig? Read on for all the details.
Kris Jenner says Kim Kardashian is 'not a comedian'
Aside from joining "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" digitally, Kris Jenner sat down with Ellen DeGeneres in real life to discuss all things Kardashian, of course.
Speaking of her daughter Kim Kardashian's recent hosting gig on "Saturday Night Live," the reality star settled fans' concerns that the opening monologue may have been too harsh on the family. "The jokes she told were so obviously silly to us as a family, that it was just worth mentioning and making fun of," Kris said. "You know, we don't take ourselves too seriously, obviously. We know how to be in on the joke and have a good time and she ran every joke by every single one of us."
Kris went on to admit she was "nervous" for Kim to host, due to the KKW Beauty's past forays on television (outside of "KUWTK," of course). "My daughter, I love her so much, but she was on 'Dancing With The Stars' and couldn't put two steps together," admitted Kris. (Kim was voted off Season 7 of "DWTS" just a few weeks into the season, and her stint has since become a joke among her sisters — and dance partner Mark Ballas).
"So now she's on another really major show, and I was a bit nervous, thinking, 'Please, let's go back to dancing,'" Kris added.
But when the time came for Kim to host "SNL," however, the reality star proved she could make fun of herself — and mom Kris took to Instagram express just how proud she was.