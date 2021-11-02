Hillary Clinton Has A Message For Huma Abedin

While many of us may prefer to forget the 2016 presidential election, one thing you may remember is how supportive Hillary Clinton is of her vice-chair and longtime friend and colleague Huma Abedin. This was particularly true during the pre-election "October surprise" surrounding Abedin and her disgraced ex-husband, former congressman Anthony Weiner, which contributed to Clinton's loss.

Despite Abedin's numerous attempts to keep her private life private, Weiner kept blowing it up in the public with his many sexting scandals. After being caught in scandals in 2011 and again in 2013, per the Daily Beast, the one that caused the most damage for the most people happened in 2016 when a leaked photo and sexually explicit texts Weiner had sent to an underage girl became public, resulting in the FBI searching his laptop and finding emails involving then-candidate Clinton. In response, then-FBI director James Comey exploded possibly the biggest "October surprise" in history: he reopened the investigation into Clinton's emails a scant 11 days before the election.

In Clinton's post-election memoir "What Happened," Clinton wrote about her refusal to bend to calls from the public insisting that she sever ties with Abedin. Clinton said there's "no chance," writing, "I stuck by her the same way she has always stuck by me." Now, as Abedin's own memoir "Both/And: A Life in Many Worlds" hits shelves on November 2, Clinton still has words of support for her dear friend.