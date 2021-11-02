The Real Reason Chrissy Teigen Was So Emotional On Halloween
Chrissy Teigen isn't afraid of an overshare – particularly when it comes to social media. The star regularly gives fans an insight into her life at home with her husband, John Legend, and their children, daughter Luna and son Miles, having previously gotten extremely candid about losing Jack, the third child they were expecting, in 2020.
So active is the model and former "Lip Sync Battle" host on her socials that it's certainly got her in some hot water in the past. Teigen was largely criticized after past hateful tweets and direct messages surfaced in May, in which she made nasty comments directed at stars including Courtney Stodden.
Teigen apologized in a lengthy blog post on Medium in July, describing her past messages as being "awful (awful, awful)" as she explained she was "truly ashamed." She continued in part, "There is simply no excuse for my past horrible tweets. My targets didn't deserve them. No one does. Many of them needed empathy, kindness, understanding and support, not my meanness masquerading as a kind of casual, edgy humor. I was a troll, full stop. And I am so sorry."
Teigen stepped back from social media for a while before slowly returning to Twitter, Instagram, and beyond to continue giving her supporters titbits about her life. One of those adorable insights coincided with Halloween, when the star admitted she was feeling a little emotional on the spookiest day of the year.
Chrissy Teigen's trick or treat tears
Chrissy Teigen shared a sweet Twitter update on her and John Legend's kids on October 31, telling fans that Luna, born in 2016, and Miles, born in 2018, "got to trick or treat for the first time" that night. She added a loudly crying face emoji, writing, "god damn it's adorable. I will take this life over halloween parties any day." So cute!
Teigen shared various photos of their costumes on Instagram, including one photo that showed the family, including Teigen's mom, Vilailuck Teigen, dressed up as the Addams Family. The star had a chilling caption for the shot, simply using a gravestone emoji.
It's not clear why the kids hadn't headed out for candy before, though they were likely stopped from going from house to house in 2020 due to health and safety issues linked to the coronavirus pandemic.
The star told fans via Instagram at the time that she and her family were having a "Household Halloween," as one snap showed her dressed as White Swan, Natalie Portman's character in the movie "Black Swan." Another Instagram photo showed the model laying alongside Legend on the couch, who was dressed as Spider-Man. She also shared photos and videos to her Instagram Story of her kids getting into the Halloween spirit at home, as Luna had her face painted green and they made spooky snacks like cookie spiders (via ET).
We can't wait to see what the Legend clan do next year!