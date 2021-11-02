The Real Reason Chrissy Teigen Was So Emotional On Halloween

Chrissy Teigen isn't afraid of an overshare – particularly when it comes to social media. The star regularly gives fans an insight into her life at home with her husband, John Legend, and their children, daughter Luna and son Miles, having previously gotten extremely candid about losing Jack, the third child they were expecting, in 2020.

So active is the model and former "Lip Sync Battle" host on her socials that it's certainly got her in some hot water in the past. Teigen was largely criticized after past hateful tweets and direct messages surfaced in May, in which she made nasty comments directed at stars including Courtney Stodden.

Teigen apologized in a lengthy blog post on Medium in July, describing her past messages as being "awful (awful, awful)" as she explained she was "truly ashamed." She continued in part, "There is simply no excuse for my past horrible tweets. My targets didn't deserve them. No one does. Many of them needed empathy, kindness, understanding and support, not my meanness masquerading as a kind of casual, edgy humor. I was a troll, full stop. And I am so sorry."

Teigen stepped back from social media for a while before slowly returning to Twitter, Instagram, and beyond to continue giving her supporters titbits about her life. One of those adorable insights coincided with Halloween, when the star admitted she was feeling a little emotional on the spookiest day of the year.