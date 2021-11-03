What Scott Disick Just Publicly Said To Kourtney Kardashian Since Her Engagement To Travis Barker

The Lord has finally spoken.

On the heels of Kourtney Kardashian's highly publicized engagement to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, Scott Disick has remained notably mum — a move that has taken many by surprise. As you may recall, Scott received major backlash in August after Younes Bendjima, another former flame of Kourtney's, leaked direct messages wherein Scott allegedly trashed Kourtney for her PDA-filled romp in Italy with Barker. "Yo is this chick ok!????" the direct message purportedly read, per Daily Mail. YIKES.

To make matters worse, shortly after the leaked messages debacle Scott and his girlfriend Amelia Hamlin, who also happened to be 18 years his junior, called it quits. As reported by E!, during part two of the famous "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" reunion, Hamlin's reality star mama Lisa Rinna was asked whether or not the leaked messages played a part in the couple's demise, and Rinna admitted that it "wasn't helpful."

Now, it appears that maybe Scott has finally come to terms with Kourtney's new relationship after all. Keep reading to learn what Scott just publicly said to Kourtney.