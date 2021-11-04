Meghan McCain Believes She Figured Out What The GOP Really Wants In Their Next Presidential Candidate

The main talk of the town in the GOP world is trying to figure out who is bold enough to stand up to Donald Trump, appeal to Republican voters, and take the presidential nomination away from Trump. Florida Republican Party chair and state Senator Joe Gruters told NBC News that he believes Ron DeSantis is "the odds-on favorite to be the next president." Even Trump praised DeSantis in a Fox Business interview on April 29 and said he would run with him. "A lot of people like that — I'm just saying what I read and what you read, they love that ticket," Trump said. "But certainly, Ron would be considered. He's a great guy."

There are some rumors floating around that former Vice President Mike Pence will make a dash for the 2024 presidential nomination. "You should not underestimate Pence—he has broad support among the big donors and in Congress, beyond just evangelicals," a source told Vanity Fair. "He's incredibly ambitious. He's a person who sees himself as the president. In the meantime, he's making real money for the first time in his life. Running for president is also a great way of making six-figure speeches."

But what about Meghan McCain's thoughts on who should take the reins for the 2024 race? She has always been very vocal about her disdain for Trump and everything he stands for, so it's not likely she will support him running for the nomination. Well, McCain believes that she knows who will appeal to the Republican base and save the future of the GOP.