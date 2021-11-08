The Real Reason A Rust Crew Member May Lose His Arm

Bad news continues to follow "Rust" and its cast and crew, as another member of the team has been hospitalized amid the drama surrounding the western that was being filmed in Santa Fe, New Mexico, per Sky News. On October 21, cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed by actor Alec Baldwin, who was allegedly rehearsing and fired a live round from his supposedly "cold" gun. Director Joel Souza was also injured by the shot and had to be hospitalized at the time of the incident. While nobody has been arrested for Hutchin's death, law officials regard Baldwin as an "active part of the investigation," per NBC News.

After Hutchin's tragic death, some crew members made some hefty allegations about safety conditions on the set of "Rust." A source showed the Los Angeles Times a message he had sent to the unit production manager regarding their concerns about gun safety. It reportedly said, "We've now had 3 accidental discharges. This is super unsafe." Two crew members also told the outlet, "There were no safety meetings. There was no assurance that it wouldn't happen again. All they wanted to do was rush, rush, rush." However, Baldwin shared another crew member's Instagram post, which provided a counter-narrative. Terese Magpale Davis alleged that they weren't overworked and denied that the working conditions were unsafe. And now Jason Miller is the latest crew member to receive medical attention after working on the set of "Rust."