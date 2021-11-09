Kristin Cavallari Shares A Heartbreaking Update On Her Dog Bardot

Like most celebrity dogs, Kristin Cavallari's pup Bardot seemed to live a wonderful life. Cavallari clearly has a love for animals and she frequently shares photos of her many pets on Instagram. The reality star resides on a picturesque farm in Tennessee and the property seemed to be Bardot's playground. In March, Cavallari shared a sweet post of her daughter and Bardot running around the property with their other pooch. "Walks with my girls," she wrote in the caption alongside a black heart emoji.

Bardot was part of plenty of family pictures as well and in October 2020, she posed with her family on Halloween. The tiny pup also earned her keep by posing for some ads, including a post in November 2019 when she stood with Cavallari's three kids to promote the star's line for Little James Clothing. As a post from 2015 shows, Bardot also got spoiled with table scraps thanks to her smooth skills. "Their begging skills are on point," Cavallari wrote on the upload that captured Bardot and her German Shepherd begging.

But now, grab a box of tissues because this is going to make you tear up. As many of us know, the most challenging thing about owning a pet is the inevitable day when their time comes to cross over the rainbow bridge. In November, Cavallari shared a heartbreaking post on Instagram to let fans know that her beloved dog, Bardot, took a walk over the bridge and to the other side, where there are all the treats and belly rubs a pup could want.