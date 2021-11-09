Kristin Cavallari Shares A Heartbreaking Update On Her Dog Bardot
Like most celebrity dogs, Kristin Cavallari's pup Bardot seemed to live a wonderful life. Cavallari clearly has a love for animals and she frequently shares photos of her many pets on Instagram. The reality star resides on a picturesque farm in Tennessee and the property seemed to be Bardot's playground. In March, Cavallari shared a sweet post of her daughter and Bardot running around the property with their other pooch. "Walks with my girls," she wrote in the caption alongside a black heart emoji.
Bardot was part of plenty of family pictures as well and in October 2020, she posed with her family on Halloween. The tiny pup also earned her keep by posing for some ads, including a post in November 2019 when she stood with Cavallari's three kids to promote the star's line for Little James Clothing. As a post from 2015 shows, Bardot also got spoiled with table scraps thanks to her smooth skills. "Their begging skills are on point," Cavallari wrote on the upload that captured Bardot and her German Shepherd begging.
But now, grab a box of tissues because this is going to make you tear up. As many of us know, the most challenging thing about owning a pet is the inevitable day when their time comes to cross over the rainbow bridge. In November, Cavallari shared a heartbreaking post on Instagram to let fans know that her beloved dog, Bardot, took a walk over the bridge and to the other side, where there are all the treats and belly rubs a pup could want.
Bardot lived a great life
"Had to say goodbye to my little girl Bardot this morning," Kristin Cavallari heartbreakingly shared on Instagram. "She was the sweetest, best dog on the planet. She lived many lives with me..from 2 single gals living in West Hollywood, to a full blown family, back to being single...she was with me every step of the way." Cavallari also seemed to allude to the fact that they knew Bardot's time was coming to an end as they spent a lot of time with the sweet pup before she died. "The kids spoiled her this weekend and we all got to say our goodbyes. We love you Barzy..you'll be missed greatly," Cavallari added.
It comes as no surprise that a lot of Cavallari's famous friends took notice of the post and flocked to the comments section to send their love. "Awww I'm sorry Kristin that's the hardest," Audrina Patridge commented alongside a few red heart emoji. "Aweee noooo I'm so sorry," Kaitlyn Bristowe, who is a huge dog lover herself, added.
The same day that Bardot went to doggy heaven, Cavallari shared a photo on her Instagram story from when Bardot was a pup. She also lit a candle in the dog's honor. "Perhaps they are not stars in the sky, but rather opening where our loved ones shine down to let us know we are happy," the candle read. And with that, we will just go and hold our dogs a little tighter tonight.