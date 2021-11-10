The Strange Thing That Meghan Markle Thinks Is Detrimental To Mental Health
Meghan Markle is opening up a surprising thing she believes should come with a warning to protect mental health. The former "Suits" actor and former senior member of the royal family has been very vocal about her own mental health and how she wants to support others experiencing similar issues.
Meghan has been particularly open about her experiences with bullying and the detrimental effect negative remarks played on her mental health, explaining while speaking on the "Teenage Therapy" podcast in October 2020 that she believed she "was the most trolled person in the entire world" in 2019.
Meghan has also gotten very candid about experiencing suicidal thoughts, including one in particular she found to be "clear and real and frightening," while sitting down alongside her husband, Prince Harry, during their shocking tell-all chat with Oprah Winfrey, which aired in March. "I couldn't be left alone," the star recalled of one of her darkest moments during "Oprah with Meghan and Harry," adding that she "just didn't want to be alive anymore."
Harry and Meghan have also put their money where their mouths are when it comes to mental health, donating to and raising awareness for several charities tackling the issue through their Archewell Foundation.
Well, Meghan is now getting candid once again about mental health again in an outspoken way as she made a controversial remark during a November summit...
Meghan Markle wants tabloids to have a warning
Meghan Markle has shared her desire for tabloid media to come with a trigger warning. The star opened up about her own experiences with the media as well as discussing her infamous court battle with the Mail on Sunday after the outlet shared a personal letter from her father, Thomas Markle.
Meghan got candid during an appearance at The New York Times DealBook Online Summit (via People), where she encouraged host Andrew Ross Sorkin and the virtual attendees "not to read tabloids." She bluntly added, "I don't think that's healthy for anyone. Hopefully, one day they come with a warning label like cigarettes do. Like, 'This is toxic for your mental health.'"
Meghan then elaborated a little on her case against Mail On Sunday, saying, "I won the case and this issue, frankly, has been going on when I had no children at all, I now have two children... It's an arduous process."
Meghan has shared her experiences with the tabloids on multiple occasions, with her name being a staple in gossip columns ever since she found love with Prince Harry. Speaking about the negative attention she's received, she told Entertainment Tonight in 2019, "It's hard. I don't think anybody could understand that." She claimed her British friends warned her "the British tabloids will destroy [her] life," but replied, "I very naively... we're American, we don't have that there... That doesn't make any sense. I'm not in tabloids!'... it's been complicated."
If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).