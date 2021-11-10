The Strange Thing That Meghan Markle Thinks Is Detrimental To Mental Health

Meghan Markle is opening up a surprising thing she believes should come with a warning to protect mental health. The former "Suits" actor and former senior member of the royal family has been very vocal about her own mental health and how she wants to support others experiencing similar issues.

Meghan has been particularly open about her experiences with bullying and the detrimental effect negative remarks played on her mental health, explaining while speaking on the "Teenage Therapy" podcast in October 2020 that she believed she "was the most trolled person in the entire world" in 2019.

Meghan has also gotten very candid about experiencing suicidal thoughts, including one in particular she found to be "clear and real and frightening," while sitting down alongside her husband, Prince Harry, during their shocking tell-all chat with Oprah Winfrey, which aired in March. "I couldn't be left alone," the star recalled of one of her darkest moments during "Oprah with Meghan and Harry," adding that she "just didn't want to be alive anymore."

Harry and Meghan have also put their money where their mouths are when it comes to mental health, donating to and raising awareness for several charities tackling the issue through their Archewell Foundation.

Well, Meghan is now getting candid once again about mental health again in an outspoken way as she made a controversial remark during a November summit...